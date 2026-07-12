Yungblud Cancels Headlining Festival Performance Days Ahead of Concert, Organizers Pivot and Replace Him With 2000s Rapper

Yungblud has canceled his headlining performance at the Cowboys Music Festival, just days ahead of the scheduled concert. In response, organizers have made a hard pivot and replaced him with 2000s rapper Nelly and EDM legend Steve Aoki.

In an announcement shared on social media, the English rock star explained that he was cancelling his performance at the Canadian music fest on July 12, 2026. The cancellation is due to his needing to prioritize mental health. “To all my family in Canada I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend,” he wrote in a social media statement.

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“I’m currently in a place where I’m working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K.,” Yungblud added. “I’m taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what’s going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all.”

Yungblud’s management stated that all his other scheduled concerts will continue as planned

In a correlating statement, Yungblud’s management shared the choice to cancel his appearance was not an easy one. “Reluctantly we have made the decision as a team to pull Yungblud from The Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary this Sunday,” they said. “We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause, these are not decisions we take lightly. All other scheduled shows will go on as planned.”

Lastly, Cowboys Music Fest organizers issued their own statement. “Our thoughts are with Dom (Yungblud). We are sending him all our love and support and wish him nothing but the very best during this time. We want him to know and feel the true love he has here in Canada.”

“To impacted ticket holders, please check your email for all options, including full refunds,” they added. “New headliners for July 12 about to drop… Thank you for being the best fans. And thank you for your understanding.”

In place of Yungblud, Cowboys Music Fest attendees will get a night of hip-hop and EDM music

Subsequently, Nelly and Steve Aoki were named as his replacements. “CMF30 is going out with a bang,” the fest organizers shared. “EDM legend Steve Aoki and multi-platinum hip hop icon Nelly take over Final Sunday to close out 30 YEARS of Cowboys Music Festival.” Tickets for that event are on sale now.