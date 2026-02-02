Yungblud Dedicated His First Grammy Win for Black Sabbath Tribute Performance to Ozzy Osbourne

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, current rock sensation Yungblud won his first-ever Grammy. He was nominated for three awards: Best Rock Performance for “Changes (Live From Villa Park)”, Best Rock Album for Idols, and Best Rock Song for “Zombie”.

While the rock categories, among others, weren’t televised, the awards were given out during the Premiere Ceremony. This took place before the televised event and included many more genre-specific categories than the main ceremony. The broadcast included a tribute performance to Osbourne, and here Yungblud took home his first win for Best Rock Performance.

Videos by VICE

His performance of the Black Sabbath hit “Changes” took place at the Back to the Beginning concert celebration for Ozzy Osbourne prior to his death in 2025. Yungblud has since dedicated several live performances to Osbourne, who he openly considers a great influence and mentor. He did the same at the Grammys on February 1, 2026, dedicating his win to the late rock legend.

Yungblud Dedicates First Grammy Win to Ozzy Osbourne, Taking the Stage Alongside His Widow

Play video

Yungblud was up against stiff competition in the Best Rock Performance category. His fellow nominees included Linkin Park, Hayley Williams, Turnstile, and Amyl & The Sniffers. But his passionate performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert won over the Grammy voters. He took the stage to accept the award alongside Sharon Osbourne, who was visibly emotional through most of the night.

“To grow up loving an idol who helped you develop your identity, not only as a musician, but as a man, is something that I’m truly grateful for,” Yungblud said. “But then to get to know them and to form a relationship with them, and to honor them at their final show, and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we are finding a bit strange to comprehend.

“We f***ing love you, Ozzy,” he continued. “We would all like to thank Sharon, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee for this opportunity, and everyone at the Back To The Beginning show. Six generations of rock musicians came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath, and in the name of Ozzy Osbourne.”

‘God Bless F***ing Ozzy Osbourne!’

Yungblud then dedicated the award to “everyone in the guitar shop that I grew up in, and everyone in a guitar shop or a bedroom with a dream.” Near the end of his speech, he spoke about his final conversation with Osbourne before his death.

“The last time I saw Ozzy Osbourne,” he began, before addressing the late musician, “you asked me if there was anything you could do for me. I answered the music was enough. And I can safely say on behalf of all of us, that still stands now and it will do forever. You’ll be with me every time I’m nervous, and on stage at every show.

“God bless rock music, and god bless f***ing Ozzy Osbourne!” he said in conclusion.

The Back to the Beginning farewell concert featured Yungblud leading a supergroup in a rendition of “Changes”. Yungblud was on vocals, while Nuno Bettencourt joined on guitar, II from Sleep Token on drums, and Adam Wakeman of Osbourne’s backing band on keyboard.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images