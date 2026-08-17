Yungblud Suffered What Should Be a Concert-Cancelling Injury But He’s Still Planning to Perform

Yungblud has suffered a brutal injury that should be a concert-canceler, but he’s still planning to go on with the show.

Taking to Instagram, Yungblud shared a photo showing his leg in a cast. In the post caption, he quipped that his leg is “f**ked” but that he’s “still standin (sort of)” and will still be “giggin.” Next up, he’s got shows in Portugal and Belgium. “I’m comin, and it’s gonna be f**king mad,” he assured fans. “See you next week. Let’s ride.”

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While he doesn’t specifically mention what caused the injury, it is speculated that it’s due to a dirt bike injury.

In response, Yungblud has been getting a lot of support from his followers. “Oh, I remember how you played gigs in a wheelchair in the past,” one person recalled in the post comments. “And how you were jumping even with the wheelchair. Get better soon, Domino!”

Someone else added, “Good lord, Dom, what all damage did the bike do to need a full leg wrap? Road rash from hell, I figure, ouch. We’re gonna have to wrap you in bubble wrap, friend! Hope ya heal up quickly!”

Yungblud had to cancel a North American gig earlier this year

Yungblud’s gnarly leg injury comes weeks after her had to cancel his appearance at the Cowboys Music Festival. The singer was suffering from severe mental health exhaustion and needed time to recover.

In a social media statement, Yungblud explained, “To all my family in Canada, I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend.”

“I’m currently in a place where I’m working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K.,” the rock star added. “I’m taking this extremely seriously and facing head-on what’s going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted, and I will see you all soon. I love you all.”

Yungblud’s management also offered a statement. “Reluctantly, we have made the decision as a team to pull Yungblud from The Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary this Sunday,” they penned. “We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause; these are not decisions we take lightly. All other scheduled shows will go on as planned.”

Finally, Cowboys Music Fest organizers issued a statement as well. “Our thoughts are with Dom (Yungblud). We are sending him all our love and support and wish him nothing but the very best during this time. We want him to know and feel the true love he has here in Canada.”

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns