Yungen Is Gonna Steal Your Girl in the New Video for “Take My Number”

You ever get the urge to ghost all your other half’s calls and ring up Yungen instead? In what is essentially the spiritual sequel to Beyonce’s “Upgrade U,” the South London MC takes chirpsing to a whole new level in this slick, four-minute visual for “Take My Number.”

“I’m not tryna be a homewrecker, all I’m saying is that my home’s better,” he raps over a crisp, throwback melody, next to Angel’s silky-smooth vocals. “Girl let me keep it real, let me not pretend, everybody knows that you’re the baddest in the ends.” That’s you he’s talking about, by the way.

Watch below: