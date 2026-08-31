Z Mega Evolutions Are Coming to Pokémon Champions and Pokémon TCG

Pokémon Champions is getting a major update in early September that will bring Z Mega Evolutions to the arena for battles.

Z Mega Evolutions Arrive in Pokémon Champions September 9

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The Pokémon community is currently recovering from a long and exciting weekend. The last few days included the inaugural PokémonXP event and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

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During the events, a ton of exciting news about the franchise was revealed in between the big matches. In addition to the reveal of the first Pokémon movie in years, Pokemon: Wild Card, there was also an exciting announcement about Pokémon Champions.

Starting on September 9, 2026, Pokemon Champions will introduce Z Mega Evolution Pokemon.

“Pokémon that can undergo Z Mega Evolution will make their debut in Pokémon Champions on Sept. 9, 2026, alongside other Pokémon. Mega Lucario Z, Mega Garchomp Z and Mega Absol Z will be appearing in addition to Baxcalibur and Rillaboom. Trainers can also look forward to more information on Heatran joining battles in the future.”

The new trailer for the upcoming update confirmed the addition of Z Mega Evolutions and offered the first sneak peek at how a few of those additions will look in the game.

For trainers who are fully locked into the Pokémon Champions grind, the biggest question now becomes how this change will shake up the meta game. This definitely introduces some new high-powered options and it will be very exciting to see what sort of new lineups begin trending once players figure out how to best use the new resources at their disposal.

In other mega evolution news, Pokémon GO also announced that eligible Mega-Evolved Pokémon will gain access to a third Charged Attack. Starting next season, Trainers will also be able to use Mega-Evolved Pokémon at all levels in GO Battle League. Additionally, Armored Mewtwo will be making its return to Pokémon GO soon.

The Pokémon TCG also unveiled powerful new Pokémon cards such as Mega Lucario Z ex, marking the debut of Z Mega Evolution Pokémon in the card game. More Mega attack rare cards will also be coming soon to the Pokémon TCG, including Mega Rayquaza ex, Mega Darkrai ex, Mega Greninja ex and Mega Zygarde ex.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon Champions news and updates throughout the rest of the year.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile devices.