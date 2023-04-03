An Anonymous Critic Played Cat and Mouse with Beijing For 12 Years. Then He Got Caught.

For over a decade, an anonymous blogger named Program Think pushed back against the rule of the Chinese Communist Party one post at a time, hoping to hasten a political revolution he believed would come one day. Most remarkably, unlike most critics, he wrote from within China, where he took care to hide his digital footprint and taunted the internet police for being unable to catch him.

Some compared him to the mysterious vigilante in V for Vendetta. Others called him “the tank man of the digital age,” a lone figure facing down China’s powerful security apparatus.

“Everything added up and confirmed to me what my husband had been doing,” she told VICE World News. “He is Program Think.”

Determined to find out what authorities were hiding, his wife, only publicly known by her surname Bei, scoured the internet, found the blog and read about its missing author. She came to a stunning conclusion.

Ruan Xiaohuan, a 45-year-old cybersecurity expert, was seized from his home in Shanghai a day after Program Think’s final post on May 9, 2021. He was tried behind closed doors. Citing the involvement of “state secrets,” authorities kept a tight lid on the case, refusing to disclose details, even to his family. Despite his “grave crime,” the name of his blog, its contents and other particulars were conspicuously absent from the five-page judgment, which first circulated online in March.

As it turned out, Program Think hid his online identity and activities even from those closest to him.

Little was known about his identity and whereabouts, until February, when a Chinese blogger was sentenced to seven years in jail for “inciting subversion of state power.”

To evade the government’s extensive surveillance, he kept his identity secret, so much so that when he abruptly dropped off the grid in May 2021, no one knew where or how to find him. He stopped updating his blog, Twitter and Github accounts, leaving many of his followers fearing the worst.

Bei and Ruan met in the late 1990s at the prestigious East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai, where they both studied chemical engineering. In their final year, however, Ruan dropped out to pursue his passion for computer science and IT.

The lack of a degree didn’t stop him from launching a successful career in cybersecurity. In the next decade or so, he held executive positions at some of the country’s top firms in the field, including the network security company Venustech, where he helped oversee the information security system of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

In 2012, Ruan made another bold move and quit his job. “He felt that at companies, research is often limited by considerations of profitability,” Bei said.

Instead, he chose to stay at home, spending the bulk of his time developing open source software, and reading the news and books.

Life for the couple continued as normal for many years—that is until May 10, 2021. It started like any other day, but at around noon Bei heard the doorbell and asked her husband to answer it, thinking it was a delivery of bottled water. She heard scuffles and by the time she emerged from her room, Ruan was gone, she said.