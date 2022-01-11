Here’s How Kink Is Taking Over Social Media in the Wake of the Pandemic

Being “Horny on Main” was once the ultimate online faux pas – the descriptor given to anyone who accidentally or intentionally engaged with sexy content on their main account. But now the internet is a thirsting, fiending world where the top lore of the land declares: “God gives his toughest battles to his horniest soldiers”.

The internet has always been home to the horniest pockets of society. But since the heat of the pandemic and its multiple lockdowns, social media is hornier than ever.

One of TikTok’s most popular subcultures is Food TikTok, or FoodTok. On the app, FoodTok hashtags have amassed over 57 billion views, a staggering number considering the app truly only took off in 2018. On FoodTok, you can see recipe videos, captivating meal vlogs, restaurant reviews and hypnotic lifestyle content, made popular by creators like Emily Mariko .

To truly understand how everyday content got so horny, we have to look at three streams of content on TikTok: FoodTok, sploshing and culinary thirst traps. They share a common link: food and sex.

TikTok is becoming the app du jour for the majority of the population, and its influence on humour and culture is undeniable. It’s fitting, then, that TikTok is where the journey down the rabbithole, to trace the genesis of social media’s accelerating hornification, begins.

But how did we arrive at BDSM recipes and creampie memes shared on main? And what does all of this mean for real-life sex-positivity?

Yes, the 2020s has seen the normalisation of flagrant horniness online. It’s the “Great Hornification of the 2020s”, “The Horny 20s” or maybe, “The Hornycene”.

Private, secret “finstas” of the past have bled into many people’s personal accounts, too. From thirsty memes to sexually-charged recipes, people are creating and sharing kinky content on their public accounts.

On this side of FoodTok, every last kitchen implement was used. Nerds were sprinkled on spaghetti and whole hands entered jars of mayonnaise . It was a lawless hellhole. The videos all followed a similar pattern: the cook, usually a well-groomed white woman, always managed to do the absolute most in the worst possible way. The videos were always incredibly, incomprehensibly, infuriatingly, messy.

In 2019, under the guise of “food hacks”, videos began appearing that followed the reasonable conventions of most home cooking videos: a big kitchen, a starring cook who narrates their recipe to the camera as they go, and a camera person who dutifully tracks the whole thing.

But nothing is safe from the internet’s horniness – especially not FoodTok. Recently, an influx of intentionally kinky content has surfaced there, from BDSM-fuelled desserts to wet and messy sprinkles play.

On TikTok, it’s speculated that these types of video pander to sploshing, a fetish under the “wet and messy” umbrella group. Sploshing generally involves getting off on the experience and sight of dousing oneself, or another, in food substances. While it’s undetermined whether the creators in Lax’s network are sploshers themselves, one of the creators, Getti Kehayova, told Eater the videos were “all positive” and “about making people go ‘what the eff?’”.

The videos all led back to one man: a Las Vegas magician by the name of Rick Lax. His network of creators made viral “prank content”, and the disclaimers on all of his Facebook posts insisted everything had been made “for entertainment purposes only.”

Like countless others in the videos’ comment sections, I remember being tormented by questions: What am I watching? Who are these people who do such unspeakable things to food? Why is this happening?

“Love watching your videos but what’s with the spitting?” one commenter asked on Cedrik’s video captioned: “I want to do bad things to you”.

There’s something unsettling about the boldly erotic use of food porn in its most literal sense. Maybe it’s the audacity. Or maybe it’s Cedrik’s use of language, which would usually be relegated to BDSM relationships, that he’s appropriated on such a public forum. Perhaps it's the fact that, ultimately, TikTok is still an app for children.

The most notable of these creators is Cedrik Lorenzen, a self-taught chef whose desserts are served up with a side of BDSM. Rapid cuts of Cedrik’s hands leave little to the imagination as he fingers batter, slaps supple dough, and squishes yolks between his fingers. Notable captions include: “I’m putting you on my to-do list”, “Now spread your legs and try to tell me about your day” and “Look me in the eyes & tell me you’re coming”.

On FoodTok, culinary thirst traps are everywhere. With impeccable editing and an emphasis on ASMR, creators are tapping into the inherent sexiness of possessing cooking skills – from Doobydobap’s , “Don’t yuck my yum”, to the wider genre of “hot men making cool food”.

On social media, horny meme cycles spiral exponentially. “Spit in my mouth” provoked a thirsty meme cycle, which went from face-sitting over to pegging , then to creampies and breeding . On TikTok these jokes are almost always made by young women, who, in the quest for ever-edgier humour, consistently push the limits of what’s acceptable to joke about – it’s just a small microcosm of something that happens again and again.

In 2019, Mel Magazine declared “spit in my mouth” the internet’s thirstiest meme , attributing its humble beginnings to a horny moment in 2017’s Disobedience, where Rachel Weisz delivers a load of saliva into Rachel McAdams’ waiting mouth. The meme took off on TikTok, and began a long-lasting life of its own, sparking the “I would never let a man spit in my mouth” trend.

Things didn’t stop with “spit in my mouth”, “choke me out”, “sit on my face” or even “suck my toes”. In May 2021, there was suddenly a flush of jokes about having a piss kink. In one video, a young woman joked about purposefully getting stung by a jellyfish in order to get peed on. “I’ve won. Exactly as planned”, she lip-synced.

And while kinky language is being normalised on social media, whether or not it’s translating to a real-life progression in sex positivity is still debated. Laura Miano, a sexologist and founder of Posmo, an online sex toy store inspired by queer sex theory, told VICE changes were being affected by the internet, especially in the normalisation of fetishes and kinks.

“These fetishes have been in existence for a reason. They can be sexually arousing and really tap into some of our most primal desires. What has most likely held us back from these becoming more normalised is the social stigma that surrounds them,” she said.

“It would have been hard for someone to be the first person to voice to their friends or partners that they have an interest in these kinds of kinks. Before TikTok nobody was really talking about them.”