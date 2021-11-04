Weapons Boss Suggests Alec Baldwin Shooting Was ‘Sabotage’

Alec Baldwin speaks for the first time regarding the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of the film "Rust." Photo by MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

The lawyer representing the woman in charge of gun safety on Rust said someone may have intentionally placed a live bullet in a box of dummy rounds being used for the movie in an act of “sabotage.”

Jason Bowles, who represents armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, made the comments on Good Morning America Wednesday.

Reed has come under fire after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza using what he believed to be dummy rounds on Oct. 22.

Bowles said Gutierrez Reed, 24, checked the gun on the day of the fatal shooting to ensure it contained dummy rounds and showed the gun to assistant director Dave Halls. He noted dummy rounds look the same as live rounds, but Gutierrez Reed had been pulling the rounds from a box marked “dummy rounds.”

“There were six dummy rounds that she had loaded into the firearm that she believed had been dummy rounds,” Bowles said, adding that Halls then took over custody of the gun.

Bowles said Gutierrez Reed does not know how a live bullet was loaded into the revolver.

“Somebody put that live round or live rounds in that box. When you do that, you can only have bad intentions because you're going to confuse the rounds if you’re the armorer,” Bowles said.

He said he’s afraid that “somebody intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies.”

Asked if he had any evidence to back up such a serious allegation, Bowles responded that the biggest piece of evidence was the fact that live rounds were mixed in with dummy rounds.

“There can be very, very few explanations for why live rounds end up in a box of dummy prop ammunition on a movie set. And one of them is that somebody wants that to go into a firearm and then wants that to be an incident on the set.”

Later speaking on NBC’s Today show, Bowles suggested one of the crew members may have been motivated because they were “disgruntled” over their working conditions, including working 12 to 14 hour days.

In a statement shared with several media outlets last week, Bowles and Gutierrez Reed’s other lawyer Robert Gorence said their client “never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns.”

“They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members,” the statement said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rust production managers had raised concerns about Gutierrez Reed being inexperienced. In addition to being an armorer, she was a props assistant for the movie.

There were also complaints about her being careless with guns while working on the set of Nicolas Cage movie The Old Way a few months earlier.