What It’s Like To Travel the World for Almost No Money by Hitchhiking

Describing himself as an “extreme traveller,” Yadav wanders the world on a shoestring budget, simply by favouring feet over flights. Often called the “King of Hitchhiking,” he is a voyager with 1.69 million subscribers on YouTube, and who has travelled more than 55,000 kilometers around the world only by hitchhiking, a form of travel that relies on getting free rides from other travellers on the road.

But for 20-year-old Shubham Yadav, known more popularly by his online moniker Nomad Shubham , travel is the only reality that exists.

For most of us, travel is an escape from the confines of reality, a way to max out on the weekends while we spend most of our weekdays dodging that insufferable boss.

“I chose the name Nomad Shubham because I started my YouTube channel in Mongolia in 2019, right after I met a tribe of nomads in a desert,” Yadav told VICE. “I was living as a nomad in the desert with no network and no knowledge of the local language. After three days of walking, I ran out of water. Luckily, I found this tribe and spoke to them using only hand actions.”

Armed with a backpack, four pairs of clothes, filming equipment and a tent, Yadav has now made it to more than 40 countries around the world in less than four years, doing everything from exploring an underground black money market to visiting the former home of Osama Bin Laden to powering through a desert for several days.

“I have spent days on the side of the road waiting for someone to give me a lift,” he said. “Once in Kazakhstan, I got a lift from a man who I realised later was actually the mayor of the city. He even took me to their local parliament building. Other times, I’ve had to sleep at roadside gas stations, fire stations or even police stations. I never make a plan. I just go with the flow, and if I’m lucky, someone will even take me along to their house. I’ve also been invited to my hosts’ weddings. Once, I was even invited to a funeral.”

Yadav’s modus operandi is simple: He figures out what visas or travel documents he would need to go to a certain country, and leaves literally everything else up to chance.

But his story isn’t just beguiling because he started traversing the world at such a young age. It’s also one of those rare instances of South Asian representation in hitchhiking, a space that generally tends to be stereotypically overpopulated by white men, making him a role model for many who dream of seeing the world even when they can’t quite afford its luxuries.

Yadav’s YouTube channel is much like him: simple, spontaneous and brimming with stories. He sidesteps the otherwise aesthetic overload formats that travel vloggers generally favour, keeping his content raw and rustic. He also usually speaks Hindi in his videos, which he believes could have contributed to the channel’s mass success.

Sometimes, he also relies on Couchsurfing – a website that connects you with locals offering their couches or beds to travellers at no cost – or volunteers at hostels in exchange for lodging. His average daily travel budget remains Rs 500 ($6), an amount he pays for by tutoring online classes and monetising his YouTube channel.

From swimming in icy sub-zero Siberian waters to couch surfing in Cambodia to spending a day huddled in a coal-carrying Russian truck, Nomad Shubham’s journey is one loaded with enthralling adventures that never seem to end.

But when he was a teenager, even this world wanderer wouldn’t have envisioned his life to go the way it did.

Back in 2017, Yadav, then a 16-year-old student from a small village in the Indian state of Bihar, was on a different journey, one many Indians are pushed to embark upon. Yadav was among the thousands of students who sign up for coaching classes in the north Indian city of Kota, a high-intensity billion-buck industry that preps you to get entry into the most prestigious colleges in India, which often lead to six-figure salaries. The son of a school teacher, he started out with simple ambitions: study hard, work hard, and use whatever money he could save to see the world.

But everything changed when he chanced upon a YouTube video titled “How to travel the world with almost no money” during a study break. This video, an inspirational TEDx talk delivered by a travel vlogger named Tomislav Perko, stressed how far one could go simply by hitchhiking. “I had never travelled anywhere until that point, but wanted to,” Yadav told VICE over the phone, recalling the exact moment his life flipped upside down. “I didn’t even know what hitchhiking was or how far it could take me. But I wanted to try it.”