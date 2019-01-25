Zac Efron Is a Very Sexy Serial Killer in the Teaser for His Ted Bundy Biopic

Zac Efron’s upcoming Ted Bundy biopic, the awkwardly-titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is set to debut at Sundance this weekend. In honor of its world premiere, Voltage Pictures released the film’s first teaser trailer—and Efron makes for a truly terrifying serial killer.

The minute-and-a-half-long clip opens with Bundy in 1969, when he first meets his soon-to-be girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins. An earlier Deadline report said that the movie would be told primarily from Kloepfer’s perspective, and the teaser seems to back that up, focusing mostly on Kloepfer and her struggle to reconcile her love for her longtime boyfriend with the heinous and brutal accusations lodged against him.

“Did you do these things?” Kloepfer asks an imprisoned Bundy in the clip.

“Absolutely not,” he replies, before cutting to a shot of him dragging a woman’s limp body through the snow.

The movie may be centered on Collin’s Kloepfer, but Efron steals the show every second he’s in the trailer: His creepy, magnetic portrayal of Bundy looks fucking fantastic.

Extremely Wicked is directed by Joe Berlinger, who also helmed Netflix’s docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and co-stars John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, and Haley Joel Osment, among others.



Unfortunately, it’ll probably be at least half a year or more before we’ll get actually see the movie in theaters, but until then, watch Zac Efron get all scary-hot in the trailer above.

