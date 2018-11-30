Zac Efron as Serial Killer Ted Bundy Is Disturbingly Hot

Young zaddy Zac Efron dropped a photo of himself on Thursday showing off his new lewk as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, whom he’s playing in the biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.



Troy Bolton is dead. Ted Bundy is here. And it’s creepy as hell. But also….sexy??

For all you non murderinos out there, here’s a little background: In the 70s, infamous serial killer Ted Bundy terrorized Oregon, Colorado, Florida, and four other states with a spree of rapes and assaults on countless women. He confessed to the gruesome murder of least 30 women (and some children), though it’s believed his body count could be much higher. Bundy, often referred to as the “Lady Killer” and Campus Killer”—many of his victims were college-aged—used his good looks, charismatic personality, and manipulative tactics to prey on victims, whether that meant pretending to be a police officer to gain their trust or wearing fake casts and crutches to elicit sympathy. He once called himself “the most cold-hearted son of a bitch you’ll ever meet,” and given his history of necrophilia, along with his penchant for decapitating, eating, and mutilating his victims—well, yeah, that checks out. Ted Bundy was a babe, and completely fucking evil.

Efron is taking the film to Sundance, which kicks off January 24. The movie, directed by Joe Berlinger, revolves around Bundy’s life and homicidal years, told from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Koepfler (played by Lily Collins), whom he was dating while slaughtering and terrorizing woman after woman. She was a single mother to a little girl at the time, hoping to find a partner to build a family with. A lot about this story is fucked up.

But somehow, it gets even darker. Bundy would go on to marry Carole Ann Boone, who was his co-worker at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services, who also allegedly helped him escape prison in 1977. He literally proposed to her in the courtroom. While he was on trial. For murder. This is a lot.

After he was convicted, Ted Bundy was executed at Florida State Prison in 1989 at age 42. Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, however, is very much alive, and very, very hot. See y’all in hell, where I’ll be pruning in Satan’s jacuzzi.

