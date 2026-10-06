Zach Cregger Is Making Everyone Want to Play the Resident Evil Games

Fans of Barbarian and Weapons likely weren’t surprised to find out that Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil film was another smash hit, capturing the feel of the iconic survival horror franchise while offering a brand-new story and protagonist.

Introducing Bryan, his green cooler, and his sheep beanie

Following its September 18 release, Resident Evil has brought in a whopping $245 million at the worldwide box office, blowing its own $75 million budget out of the water. Similar to Cregger’s previous offerings – of his recent films, Barbarian lags behind at a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating – Resident Evil earned a 96% rating on the Tomatometer, and a 91% rating on the Popcornmeter, proving to delightfully disgust critics and audiences alike.

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Starring Austin Abrams as Bryan, a thirty-something courier just trying to make a little extra cash, Resident Evil plunges its audience into a frantic dash through Raccoon City that doesn’t let up until the credits roll. The supporting cast of characters includes an excellent turn from Paul Walter Hauser as an unnamed Umbrella employee, clearly if not understandably out of his depth; Isla McRae as the little girl Bryan stumbles upon as she cowers in an RV, all alone for a pretty good reason; and Cregger himself, credited simply as “the voice on the intercom” that Bryan speaks to when he finally reaches his destination.

The horror and gore is broken up with just the right amount of humor and heart, especially where Bryan himself is concerned. Audiences root for Bryan, just as they root for familiar protagonists like Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. His goal, apart from making his last delivery of the night, is to make it back to girlfriend Michelle, who has just learned she is pregnant with Bryan’s baby.

Cregger’s excellent movie inspired new players to pick up the game

What sets Cregger’s film apart from the franchise films which came before it is, yes, it takes audiences back to Raccoon City during the middle of an outbreak – the infamous Raccoon City Incident – but it also manages to capture the feeling of playing a Resident Evil game for the first time. Bryan is both a rookie (no pun intended, Leon) player and one of those NPCs whose journal entries and voice memos players find scattered around the city. The film pays homage to the games without being derivative, acting more than anything else as a love letter to the franchise. A love letter likely spattered with gore, true, but loving nonetheless.

In fact, Cregger did such a good job in recreating the feeling of playing a Resident Evil game that the audience wanted more after the 95-minute runtime of the movie. Game sales for the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes have seen an increase across multiple platforms. On Playstation, RE2 – which, like the movie, takes place in Raccoon City – saw a 64% increase in sales, with a smaller 11% boost on Steam. Resident Evil 4 also saw boosted sales, with a 54% increase in sales on PS5, followed by a 14% increase on Steam. And that’s without taking the sales on either platform into consideration, which saw the prices of the games jump down to $9.99 or less.

What was it about Cregger’s movie that gave game sales a boost?

Especially with sales going on at the same time, it might be difficult to ascertain just how Zach Cregger’s film has played a part in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 seeing an increase in their sales numbers. Still, it’s clear that the movie played a part, and the reason why might be found in the originality of the film.

There are Easter eggs scattered throughout the movie, including two health sprays in the barn where Bryan shelters from an overly non-friendly dog, but for the most part, the only familiar names are Raccoon City and the Umbrella Corporation. Bryan’s story is meant to take place alongside the action of Resident Evil 2, and that comes across loud and clear. It’s a taste of what the games can offer, albeit one that is rich in flavor.

Along with entries in the gaming franchise like this year’s Resident Evil 9: Requiem and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017), both of which feature fresh protagonists, Cregger’s Resident Evil film proves that audiences are capable of embracing what is new, as long as the soul of the franchise remains.