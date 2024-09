Zach LaVine’s Friend: Yo what’s up Zach?

Zach LaVine: Ah, not much man. Just playing in this game.

Friend: Oh, word? Who are you playing?

LaVine: The Hornets.

Friend: Doesn’t MJ own them?

LaVine: Hang on, brb. Just leaking out after a rebound and I gotta throw down this 360 dunk real quick.

Friend: In the middle of a ga—[retrieves jaw from floor]—me?

LaVine: Sorry about that. What were you saying before about the owner?

Friend: It’s MJ, right?

LaVine: Dunno who that is.