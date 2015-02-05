Zaha Hadid Designed the Largest Airport Ever

Images via

Architect Zaha Hadid‘s futuristic airport terminal in Daxing, Beijing will be the way station for at least 100 million passengers per year by 2018. Her team is working alongside airport engineers from France-based design firm ADPI, who were the winners of the competition launched by the Beijing New Airport Construction Headquarters. With seven runways, they hope to take in the overflow from the already existing Beijing Capital International Airport, and make sure that Daxing is “convenient, sustainable and future-proof,” according to a press release from Zaha Hadid Architects.

Videos by VICE

h/t Architect’s Journal

Related:

Zaha Hadid Architects Creates A “Living” Ceiling That Reacts To Visitors’ Movements

Famous Architects Prove That Dollhouses Aren’t Always Creepy

The Case For Weird Architecture In China