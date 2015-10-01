Zaha Hadid Is Building a Sculpture You Can Live In

Pritzker Prize-winner Zaha Hadid announces her first New York City residential building at 520 West 28th Street, plopped right in the heart of Chelsea’s Architecture Row alongside other notable architectural apartments by Shigeru Ban, Jean Nouvel, and Neil Denari, amongst others.

Hadid’s building takes a sculptural approach, utilizing the organic curves and sinews the architect is best known for. The 11-story development will feature 39 residences with ceilings reaching nearly 11′, merging the interior and exterior with equal opportunities for privacy and spacious moments to integrate the High Line vistas and outdoor art culture.

In a press release for the unveiling, Hadid states, “The design engages with the city while concepts of fluid spatial flow create a dynamic new living environment.” Each apartment is being marketed as a work of art in and of itself, especially the $50 million penthouse. This might be the most expensive sculpture you ever invest in.

