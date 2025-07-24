Zak Starkey Regrets Not Playing With Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath When He Had the Chance

Back in 2013, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath reunited for a new album and some new concerts, including a couple of big festival dates. Drummer Zak Starkey, who’d been playing with The Who, was offered the opportunity to join them, but it didn’t pan out, and now he regrets it very much.

In a post on Instagram, Starkey recalled a time in 2012 when he received an email from Sharon Osbourne, extending an offer for him to play drums with Black Sabbath on two major music festival dates, as well as on what turned out to be their final album, 13. At the time, the band’s founding drummer, Bill Ward, was not participating due to some contract disagreements.

Videos by VICE

“Black Sabbath is headlining Download on June 10 and then Lollapalooza in August. The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing,” Sharon wrote. “We would probably need you for 2-3 weeks for the album. Also, they need a drummer to play at Lollapalooza which is on August 3 in Chicago.” She then added, “Also, Ozzy wants to have sex with you while he is singing Iron Man.”

In his post caption, Starkey noted that he’s only had a few regrets in his life, but “this is one,” then joking, “not the sex part!”

“Ozzy will always be one of the greatest, natural, brilliant singers of all time,” Starkey added. “I send much love and strength to his family at this sad, sad time. If u aren’t familiar with the Never Say Die record – get into it – it’s so far out.”

Whatever happened there is unclear, but ultimately, Black Sabbath tapped Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk to play on 13 and tour with them, with established rock drummer Tommy Clufetos also performing live with the band at times.

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76. In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

At this time, no cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.