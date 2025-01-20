Zane Gonzalez Used His Viral Game-Winning Kick to Teach Fans About OCD

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a misunderstood mental health condition—one that’s been gaining attention in recent years as more people open up about their experiences.

One such person is Washington Commanders’ kicker Zane Gonzalez, who went viral for his pre-kick ritual. A video, shared by NBC Sports, shows the kicker adjusting his socks in a specific way before hitting the field—an OCD-bred habit.

Videos by VICE

@nbcsports For Zane Gonzalez, it doesn’t matter how you get ready…just as long as you’re ready. 😂 ♬ original sound – NBC Sports

However, OCD is much more than just a silly pre-game routine. According to the International OCD Foundation, “OCD is a serious and often debilitating mental health disorder that affects people of all ages and walks of life, and occurs when a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions”

“Obsessions are unwanted, intrusive thoughts, images, or urges that trigger intensely distressing feelings,” the foundation explained. “Compulsions are behaviors an individual engages in to attempt to get rid of the obsessions and/or decrease distress.”

In Gonzalez’s case, his pre-game “ritual” is likely a form of compulsion to settle whatever obsessions he experiences. As someone who’s suffered from the disorder since she was a child, I can confidently assume that the obsessions driving his compulsions are quite disturbing.

Zane Gonzalez Opens Up About OCD Battle

“I just wish more people would understand, like, it’s hard to describe the mindset that’s going on in the OCD,” Gonzalez explained. “So it’s like, whenever you’re having one of those situations come up, you truly—whatever it may be—you think the worst possible situation’s going to come of it.”

“It could be the most unrealistic, crazy, unimaginable thing and people will be like, ‘You’re crazy for thinking that stuff.’ Which, I’m aware I’m crazy to think that stuff,” he continued. “But that tick just constantly is kneading at you.”

Now, I obviously can’t speak for Gonzalez and his case of OCD, but personally, I’ve had intrusive thoughts like “My family will die if I don’t complete this exact ritual in this very specific way.” I’ve also experienced “obsessions” (basically notions that get caught on a loop) ranging from “I’m a bad person” to “I’m a danger to those around me and must avoid everyone to keep them safe.” This often looks like flagging every single thought that pops into my mind—and questioning the meaning behind each one.

There are various types and subsets of OCD, and some can be less noticeable externally. For example, one form of OCD is called purely obsessional (Pure-O) OCD, which has fewer physical compulsions and more internal ones, like ruminating or repeating certain phrases in your mind.

However, Gonzalez’s OCD appears to manifest outwardly, so we can actually witness his physical compulsions in real time. This can be extremely distressing for the OCD sufferer, as the last thing we need is to be judged or scrutinized for our mental illness. And since OCD usually attacks what is most important to us (e.g. our relationships, our careers, our morals, etc.), it’s no surprise that Gonzalez’s compulsions manifest during his pre-kick routine.

While the ritual might seem quirky or even endearing to fans, remember that there’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to this crippling disorder.

“It’s never-ending. It’s always just there,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just one of those things you just kind of get used to and you can grow accustomed to.”

I commend Gonzalez for speaking up about such an important yet vulnerable topic. Little does he know that by shedding light on OCD’s reality, he’s helping countless individuals who suffer from the disorder.