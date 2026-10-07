Zara Larsson Just Joked About Firing People, and the Internet Is Making It Clear That Joke Didn’t Land

Zara Larsson is apparently a big fan of the “goon face.” So much so that she joked she’ll fire anyone on her team if they don’t make a “goon face” on demand. At least, I’m pretty sure she’s joking?

The Swedish pop star made the comment during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast. “The people I work with, we have this thing,” she said, “I want everyone around me to be able to do a goon face. To me, it’s like, ‘Are you free; are you carefree? Are you yourself? Can you be silly?’”

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She then added, “If I ask someone on the spot to make a goon face, and they’re like, ‘I can’t do this,’ I’m like, ‘You gotta go, you’re fired.’” The bit continued a bit longer, but eventually shifted away from the “gooning” conversation.

People are pretty sure that Zara Larsson was kidding about firing people for not making the ‘goon face,’ but they aren’t sure

After this clip and comment went viral, people started wondering if Larsson was joking. “Am I the only one who thinks this is a little weird?” one person wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “I have to assume she’s joking about firing someone for this.”

“Since Zara Larsson got famous, she’s been talking too much,” someone else commented. “How can you force someone who signed on to join your team to do a goon face that wasn’t in their contract?”

“This is straight up workplace harassment,” a third person stated. “Forcing ur workers to do goon faces or else they are fired is just weird af… just making everybody uncomfortable and making them do things that are not in their contracts. ik she will say it is a joke, but it is weird.”

Wth is wrong with people pic.twitter.com/vq9SLKrgzt — Tony Montana (@hoodiijon) October 7, 2026

However, not everyone seemed to be offended by Larsson’s comment. “She’s so real for this,” one person offered. “Honestly, if you can’t turn off the serious vibe and just match the chaotic energy for a second, then you simply don’t pass the vibe check.”

Ultimately, it was genuinely unclear if Larsson was kidding. But like, she had to be, right?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy