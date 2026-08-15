Zara Larsson Wrapped a Big Festival Set and Then Immediately Did a Meet-And-Greet with Cancer Survivors Because She’s Literally The Sweetest

Zara Larsson, proving she’s the sweetest heart on Earth, wrapped up a big festival set and immediately headed to a meet-and-greet with young cancer survivors.

As first reported by the Budapest Business Journal, Larsson was a performer at the 2026 Sziget festival. The event is held in Budapest from Aug. 11 through the 16. Larsson was part of the line-up on the fest’s kickoff day, Tuesday, playing the main stage. She delivered a rousing set, with the crowd going wild for her performance.

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Afterwards, Larsson wasn’t too tired, so she went straight to a planned meet-and-greet with members of the European Youth Cancer Network. Larsson spent time with about 20 young people from 11 European countries, chatting and hearing their stories. One person said that speaking with Larsson was “like talking to a fellow advocate.” Another added that she was “a kind human being.” Check out footage of the event below.

Zara Larsson is coming up on two decades in the music industry. She has numerous tours under her belt, as well as five full-length studio albums.

During a May 2026 interview with Paper magazine, Larsson opened up about her artistry and, at one point, shared her thoughts on creativity. “I genuinely think that everyone has an artist who lives inside of them,” she said. “How do you express that? And how little do you want to conform?”

She added, “Because there’s something punk about Love Island, about going to a place where you’re getting scrutinized, or people think you’re dumb, and you don’t care about that. Yeah, maybe you are. And who cares? I’m like, Oh, wait, that kind of eats down. But no, I do think that you can have a lot of attention without much substance.”

Larsson continued, “I love most things. I love everything. There’s some things I don’t like, but I don’t even dislike them. I just think they’re not for me. And then if it’s really not for me, and I lowkey think that’s f**king trash. It’s just camp. Like, I don’t even hate it. I’m like, That’s so camp, you know? I either love it, it’s not for me, or it’s camp.”

Finally, the Swedish pop singer-songwriter shared, “And that’s just how I view things. I think celebrity of it all, at least it’s entertaining, and that is some sort of an art form, I guess, yeah. But I obviously like to see myself as an artist.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy