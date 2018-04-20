This Documentary Shows How Zaytoven Became the Originator of Trap’s Sound

In its nearly two decade-existence Atlanta’s trap branch of rap has become the universal language of hip-hop culture. The music was first associated with a way of life—mainly giving a voice to young kids in Atlanta who were dealing drugs and wanted to express what that life was like through songs. But as it gained more popularity, trap began to develop a sonic identity. The man most associated with originating that universal sound is producer and frequent Gucci Mane collaborator Zaytoven who gave a new importance to the piano’s role in rap. A new documentary produced by Red Bull called The Note goes deep into how Zaytoven became so essential to rap’s most popular format, and you can watch it above. Then do yourself and rewatch Noisey Atlanta.