Zaytoven and Gucci Mane Played in a Piano Bar and It Was Pretty Much Magic

Sometimes the stars align and things of beauty are birthed into the world, and sometimes you have, uh, Red Bull to thank for those fleeting moments of loveliness. That was the case last night, when ATL giants Zaytoven and Gucci Mane came together to play a half-hour long show in a New York piano bar for a tiny audience during Red Bull Music Academy Festival, which was streamed online. You can watch the whole thing above.

It’s not the first time they’ve played an intimate set together (behold their NPR Tiny Desk session which is truly one for the ages, and, as per our coverage of it, will probably convince you of the existence of a deity), but it is the longest “stripped down” concert they’ve played, as Zaytoven told Complex ahead of the show.

The concert basically runs like the duo taking a victory lap of all their success so far (tracks performed range from 2009’s now-iconic “Bitch I Might Be,” to a version of 2014’s “So Icey” featuring some smooth vocal stylings from Zaytoven, to the more recent “Waybach” which even manages to bang in a piano bar?). It’s a marker of how far trap, and Atlanta music specifically, has come – in part because of Gucci and Zaytoven themselves – and the whole affair is extremely heartwarming. Try not to cry at the parts when Zaytoven harmonises with his own piano. Or at the part when he calls Gucci Mane “the king”. Just try not to cry, OK?

