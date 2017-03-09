Zdenek Zeman: Bohemian Rhapsody in Serie A

This article was originally published by The Football Pink. You can purchase their latest issue in print or digitally via their website.

“Nowadays, football is more and more an industry, less and less a game”.

This phrase, written on the main page of Zdenek Zeman’s own website, is a perfect synthesis of the thought of the Czech coach: football is not money, nor is it marketing.

As something of a cult figure, Zeman remains one of Italian football’s most iconic coaches, renowned over the last 30 years for his attacking tactics, his extremely hard training regimes, and his ability to recognise and nurture numerous young talents; current Paris Saint-Germain star midfielder Marco Verratti is one of them.

Three weeks ago, Zeman’s current club Pescara defeated Genoa 5-0. It was their first victory in 24 games.

Zeman only started training with the players three days before the match, appointed by club president Daniele Sebastiani in the wake of the sacking of 2006 World Cup winner – and architect of Pescara’s promotion from Serie B last season – Massimo Oddo.

It is too optimistic to think that Pescara can avoid relegation this year, given their miserable haul of just 12 points in the league, but Zeman has fashioned miracles before and he does not like easy jobs.

Born in Prague in 1947, he missed the horrors of World War II, but the bellicose fumes of the Cold War convinced him to flee Czechoslovakia when Russian tanks invaded his homeland. He decided to settle in Italy, following his uncle Cestmir Vycpàlek, a former player for Juventus and Palermo and winner of two Scudetti as head coach of Juve. Zeman resided in Sicily where he met his future wife and began a coaching career.

His first big opportunity came with Parma (then playing in Serie B) in 1987, but the season where football fans began to understand that something completely new was coming to the stage was 1989, when Zeman was reappointed as coach of Foggia, a small southern city on the shores of the Adriatic.

In the nation of catenaccio, counter-attack and tough defenders, Zeman decided to employ an extremely aggressive calico style based on a high-tempo 4-3-3 formation, offside tactics, and frenzied movements of players and ball. It was something never seen before, at least in Italy’s lower divisions.

At Foggia, Zeman’s combination of talented, unknown and committed players caught Italian football off-guard. In just three years they managed to climb up to Serie A from the third division, subsequently retaining the same attacking verve throughout the whole exciting three seasons Foggia played in the Italian top flight.

Zeman in 1993, during his second spell as Foggia boss. He’d manage them a third time in 2010-11 // PA Images

From that team emerged new stars like Giuseppe Signori, (295 goals for various clubs and the national team) and interesting foreigners such as the Russian duo Igor Shalimov and Igor Kolivanov, who shone under the Bohemian.

In the 1991-92 Serie A season, Zeman’s Foggia stayed loyal to their attacking nature: 58 goals scored, the second best attack in the league after Fabio Capello’s powerful AC Milan. However, Foggia’s attacking mindset was a double-edged sword: the team had the third worst defence.

After that exhilarating experience in Puglia, Zeman was hired by Lazio, taking the Biancocelesti to excellent second- and third-place finishes in the following two years. At Lazio, Zeman is credited with having launched the career of Alessandro Nesta, one of Italy’s defensive greats of the modern era.

In 1997, Zeman moved to the other side of the Eternal City, coaching Roma until 1999. These, it must be remembered, were the years of Francesco Totti at his very best. Under the relentless 4-3-3 of Zeman, the genius of Totti was most evident, and the result was fourth and then fifth in the following seasons, bringing some outstanding football with it.

Zeman’s attitude was to attack all-round, both on and off the pitch. In July 1998, after his fourth place with Roma, the Bohemian openly aired allegations about the widespread use of doping in football, citing well known Juventus players such as Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluca Vialli and Ciro Ferrara; he also accused the Italian National Football Federation (Federcalcio) of not paying enough attention and ignoring the issue.

Football walls came down – at least in Italy.

Juventus rejected any allegations but the courts, after several trials, sentenced sports doctor Riccardo Agricola to 22 months in prison (he was later absolved by the Court of Appeal) after finding him guilty of doping offences; managing director Antonio Giraudo was acquitted.

Now approaching 70, Zeman remains an unapologetic rebel // PA Images

After the dust settled, Zeman was perceived as something of a troublemaker in the calcio panorama. Italian clubs became less eager to hire him and in 2000 he moved to Turkey to coach Fenerbahce. The results were poor.

Likely marked by this act of “rebellion” against the football elite, Zeman started wandering around the lower divisions until June 2012, when he returned as coach of Roma in Serie A.

Only two months before, in April of that same year, the High Court of Justice of CONI (the Italian National Olympic Committee, responsible for all sports activity in Italy) had confirmed the sentence of expulsion for Antonio Giraudo and Luciano Moggi, Juventus’ most senior directors, after years of trials related to a match-fixing scandal – the so-called calciopoli.

With his 70th birthday on the horizon, Zdenek Zeman is still pursuing his football beliefs, rowing against the tide of catenaccio, and trying to save desperate Pescara from relegation.

@Nevadavietnam for @TheFootballPink

