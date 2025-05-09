‘Zebra Striping’ Your Drinks Could Curb Hangovers—and Help Your Mental Health

We’ve sent billionaires to space, 3D-printed human organs, and made serious progress on erectile dysfunction—yet somehow, curing hangovers still eludes us. But a rising trend might finally offer some relief: it’s called zebra striping.

It’s simple (and something many have been doing for years, but we’ve got a name for it now): you alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout the night. Beer, then seltzer. Wine, then zero-proof cocktail. The pattern is akin to zebra stripes—hence the name—and the effect is a lot more controlled chaos than full-send blackout.

“The goal is to reduce the amount of alcohol consumed but still continue to socialize in the same way,” said Amy Stephens, sports dietitian for NYU Athletics, in an interview with the New York Post. That means you still vibe with the group, but you’re not shooting tequila until you’re crying in a Taco Bell bathroom.

Does Zebra Striping Actually Work?

While this isn’t some groundbreaking invention, it’s riding a new wave of sober-ish culture, especially among younger drinkers. A 2024 study found that 78% of UK drinkers aged 18 to 24 are now intentionally mixing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks on a night out. Even beyond that age group, moderation is trending hard. According to KAM Insight, eleven million UK adults tried low or no-alcohol beer for the first time in the past year.

Zebra striping might not only help your hangover, but it’s just better all around. It could be a long-game strategy for feeling and functioning better overall. Stephens explained that drinking less helps you stay in tune with your hunger cues (meaning, you’re less likely to crush three gas station taquitos at 2 am), and you’re dodging the worst of alcohol’s dehydrating side effects.

It can even help with your mood. “Drinking less can help stabilize your mood, which is especially important for those individuals prone to mood disorders like depression or anxiety,” Stephens said.

And then there’s the big “C”—cancer. Dietitian Rebecca Ditkoff pointed to a recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General that links even small amounts of alcohol to increased risk for seven cancers, including breast and colorectal. She also noted alcohol’s impact on the nervous system and mental health, saying, “Strategies like zebra striping to reduce an individual’s consumption are certainly a step in the right direction.”

Whether you’re in it for the better sleep, clearer head, or just fewer drunk DMs, zebra striping might finally give us a way to drink without wanting to jump off a cliff the next day. For me personally? I’ll just pass altogether.