Zeds Dead Get Boozy at Buku with Skream and Baauer

Apologies to the caffeine purists out there, there’s no coffee at all in this episode of Coffee Breaks. What there is, though, is booze, and lots of it, when our lovable protagonists in Zeds Dead meet up with none other than dubstep progenitor Skream at Buku Festival in New Orleans.

With a bottle of Grey Goose in hand, the trio go back, way back, to the early days of the dubstep wave. Skream educates Dylan and Zach on what it was like rolling up to the US for the first time with a stack of dubplates in hand (Here’s a hint – They don’t play dubplates anymore) and talks about the days when Skrillex was just a guy named Sonny Moore.

A brief cameo by Baauer and a jaunt around Louisiana’s most badass festival later, Coffee Breaks rolls on.