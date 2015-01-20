Zeds Dead Plow Dillon Francis with Awkward Questions and Coffee in Arizona

Quick! It’s 10:21pm and you’re in Chandler, Arizona, a city where a tumbleweed Christmas tree is considered a noteworthy event. What do you do? If you’re Zeds Dead, the answer is (of course) “get coffee.”

In this latest episode of Coffee Break, the Canadian bass duo share a cuppa joe with Dillon Francis and ask him a series of increasingly intimate questions. Ever wonder what Dillon Francis’ favorite simple shape is? Perhaps you’d like to know whether he’d prefer to have dicks for hands or hands where his dick is? Has your life been torn apart by not knowing what his favorite emoji is? Rejoice in the fact that you’ll know the answer to all this and more in the next three minutes.