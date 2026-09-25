New Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Photos Show Off Console Design

Nintendo has given us our first up close look at the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console. Photos have surfaced online that shows what the limited-edition console will look like when it launches in October.

Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Photos Show Its Design IRL

Screenshot: Nintendo

In September, Nintendo revealed the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console. While we got an HD trailer that showed off the design, we haven’t actually seen it in real life outside of marketing condition. That is until now. Nintendo recently put the limited-edition console on display at Tokyo Game Show.

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Japanese gaming news account Genki recently got to preview it in person, and shared a gallery of photos on X after seeing the console on display. “The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 IRL!” The close-up shots give us a better look at the Joy-Con 2 controllers, the back of the system and its dock.

The golden Triforce design on the dock looks particularly striking in the new photos. It catches the light in a way that wasn’t as clear in the trailer. The green Joy-Con 2 controllers also appear to have more texture and detail than the promotional footage suggested.

If you were torn on whether to get the limited-edition Zelda Switch 2 console, these photos should give you a better idea of what to expect when it releases.

When Does the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Release?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 releases on October 29, 2026. It arrives one week before The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches on November 5. Despite the timing, the console celebrates the series as a whole, and the game is sold separately.

Unfortunately, pre-orders for the limited-edition console are already sold out. However, retailers have promised that they will be getting more in-stock the closer we get to launch. If you missed out, you should keep checking stores as pre-orders occasionally go live.

The new photos make the finer details of the console much easier to see, especially the gold accents on the dock and the pattern on the Joy-Con 2 controllers. Now fans have a closer look at what they’ll be getting when the anniversary edition arrives next month.