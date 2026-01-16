Zelda LEGO Leak Reveals Ocarina of Time Final Battle Set

A new leak has revealed a massive Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time LEGO set that is inspired by the game’s final fight scene.

Lego The final Battle: Ocarina of Time build Details

First look at the new LEGO Zelda set releasing in March! pic.twitter.com/i27p8JSjCk — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) January 16, 2026

According to an early first look from Brick Tap, LEGO fans are going to have a chance to build another massive Zelda-inspired set in 2026. Last year brought the epic Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 build, which boasted 2,500 pieces. The next Zelda set coming isn’t quite that large, but it’s still quite a beast.

Videos by VICE

According to the leaks, the Final Battle: Ocarina of Time LEGO set is a 1,003 piece build. Those 1,003 pieces include Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf minifigures. Additionally, the set also features Navi the Fairy, brick-built Ganon, the Megaton Hammer, and recovery hearts. It should be interesting to see how posable brick-built Ganon is. It’s likely the big figure will utilize ball-and-socket joints, which would allow builders to stage different positions and moments of the big fight.

For many collectors, these high-end sets are all about the variety of minifigures, so having all of these included should be a major selling point for fans of the franchise.

The setting of the set is the collapsing castle where the game’s final battle takes place. It includes flames and rubble to help set the scene and evoke the mood of those tense final moments of the 1998 classic.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The same source goes on to claim that the new set is arriving on March 1, 2026. That gives LEGO fans less than two months to start saving up for the $129.99 price tag that is projected for this build in the United States.

The $129.99 price tag makes this set a cheaper option than the $299.99 The Great Deku Tree set, but it is still quite a bit more expensive than the smaller builds. In terms of comparison to other IP-inspired LEGO sets of a similar size, this price point seems to be in line with what we’ve seen before.

LEGO had previously teased that an unnamed new LEGO Zelda set would be arriving in 2026, so these leaks track with expectations. Fans should check back in the coming weeks for an official confirmation from LEGO and pre-order details.

This leak does not make any mention of LEGO’s recently-announced SMART Brick system, so it will be interesting to see if there’s any support or use-cases for that new technology here. All of the launch SMART Brick sets seem to be Star Wars-themed, so it’s likely this set won’t take advantage of those out of the box.