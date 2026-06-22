Zelda: Ocarina of Time Fan Remake Stops Production After 10 Years Following New Nintendo Announcement

After a decade of hard work and progress, this Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time passion project is finally coming to an end, but the creator has some exciting ideas for what they might tackle next.

Ocarina of Time Project Creator Shares Future Plans

Screenshot: Nintendo

CryZENx is a passionate Nintendo and Zelda fan who is well-known in the fanmade projects realm of the video game community. The creator is most frequently associated with the gorgeous work they have done over the last ten years on their own Ocarina of Time project.

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Now that Nintendo is officially recreating Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2, CryZENx is reevaluating their work and deciding what project to tackle next. One thing that seems certain from their latest update is that work on the Ocarina of time project has come to a close.

“I would like to tell you that Ocarina of time Project is officially stopped.”

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The creator did hint that they will likely share some of the final updates on work that had already been complete. They teased that perhaps they will provide a YouTube video of the project with the full gameplay of chapter 2/3 for a very last video update on the OOT project.

As for what is next, CryZENx has a lot of great options. The creator is clearly still passionate about retro gaming remakes and fanmade revivals. For now, they have posted a poll so that their fans and Patreon subscribers can vote on what projects they should tackle next.

The list of ideas from CryZENx includes:

Twillight Princess

Minish Cap

Diddy kong Racing

Donkey Kong 64

Metroid prime hunters

Turok 1 ,2 ,3

MDK 1 / 2

Sonic Adventure 2

CryZENx also did indicate that they would like to split their time between multiple projects, something that they had been doing more of before going all-in on Ocarina of Time.

Although it is bittersweet to see the project come to this kind of end after so many years of exciting and promising updates, it is good to see that CryZENx seems to have a positive outlook and is excited to jump into whatever projects come next.

After the teaser trailer dropped, they shared an update that, “Finally after 20 years we got a real remake with a high budget. Thank you all so much who was pushing my content for 10 years straight you was the best… I think i have made history with my Remake and i dont really want to step Nintendo on their way.”

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on both The Legend of Zelda and on other retro gaming and fan made projects.

The official Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake from Nintendo is expected to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.