Nintendo Reveals 11 New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Screenshots

Nintendo has released 11 new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake screenshots as part of its Japanese marketing campaign. The images show off a stunning reimagining of Hyrule and some of its key characters ahead of the game’s launch.

New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Screenshots Show Off Hyrule and characters

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has released 11 new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake screenshots to give players a closer look at its updated version of the Nintendo 64 classic before its November 5 launch. The images were revealed in Nintendo’s latest Japanese promotional campaign.

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However, because these scenes appeared in an overseas trailer, some North American players might have missed them. Thankfully, the new screenshots give us one final preview of how Nintendo has reimagined Hyrule in the much-anticipated Zelda remake.

All 11 New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Screenshots

For your convenience, we have compiled all 11 new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake screenshots below:

1. Young Link and Navi

Screenshot: Nintendo

The first screenshot gives us a closer look at young Link and Navi in the rain. Link’s familiar green outfit has been reimagined with woven textures and detailed leather equipment, while his wooden shield is visible on his back. We also get a brief glimpse of the game’s new hair physics.

2. Link Plays the Ocarina of Time

Screenshot: Nintendo

Young Link plays the Ocarina of Time as bright blue streaks of light surround him. With Navi floating beside him, the image gives one of the adventure’s most recognizable moments a gorgeous new look.

3. The Ocarina of Time Up Close

Screenshot: Nintendo

Another screenshot puts the iconic instrument front and centre. The blue Ocarina of Time features a glossy finish and a Triforce emblem near its mouthpiece, while the close-up also highlights the stitching and patterns on Link’s outfit. As Link uses it, it glows and sparkles appear all over its surface.

4. Death Mountain

Screenshot: Nintendo

Death Mountain looks more dangerous than ever, with flaming rocks falling around young Link as he runs up its rocky path. Smoke and dust fill the sky, giving the familiar climb a dramatic new atmosphere.

5. Ganondorf’s Triforce

Screenshot: Nintendo

Ganondorf raises his hand to reveal a glowing Triforce symbol, surrounded by purple energy. The close-up shows off his elaborate armour and jewellery, with the villain looking particularly menacing in the golden light.

6. Adult Link Plays the Ocarina

Screenshot: Nintendo

Adult Link also gets a moment in the spotlight as he plays the Ocarina of Time in the rain. The dark blue lighting makes Navi’s glow stand out, while the Master Sword’s familiar hilt can be seen over his shoulder.

7. Ganondorf’s Updated Design

Screenshot: Nintendo



A second Ganondorf screenshot gives us a clearer look at his updated character model. His red hair, forehead jewel, and sinister smile are all on display, with detailed armour completing the Gerudo villain’s familiar appearance.

8. Sheik in the Rain

Screenshot: Nintendo

Sheik crouches on a wooden beam as rain falls around a darkened village. Purple smoke drifts through the scene, while the character’s red eyes and layered outfit stand out against the blue lighting.

9. A Flight Over Hyrule

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the most striking screenshots shows Link hanging beneath a giant bird as it flies above a turquoise lake. With steep cliffs, grassy hills, and a large tree on an island below, the image offers a stunning look at the reimagined landscape.

10. Malon and Young Epona

Screenshot: Nintendo

Young Link stands alongside Malon and a young Epona at Lon Lon Ranch. The sunny scene shows off the ranch’s grassy paddocks and stone tower, with additional horses wandering in the background.

11. Riding Epona Across Hyrule Field

Screenshot: Nintendo

The final screenshot shows adult Link riding Epona across Hyrule Field beneath a bright blue sky. Flowers and grass cover the foreground, while distant hills, ruins, and rocky formations give us another gorgeous look at Hyrule.

Between the recent gameplay trailers and these new screenshots, Nintendo has given players plenty to look over ahead of launch. And if you’ve been waiting to return to Hyrule, these latest images make that wait a little harder.