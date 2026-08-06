Nintendo Reaffirms Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date in Financial Report

Nintendo has reaffirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date is still scheduled for 2026. The Japanese publisher provided a brief update on the much-anticipated Zelda remake in its latest financial report to investors, confirming that it is still on track to launch later this year.

Nintendo Confirms Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Won’t Be Delayed Out of 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

Although Nintendo has been pretty tight-lipped about the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, the publisher recently confirmed that it won’t be delayed out of 2026. Nintendo made the brief update after publishing its yearly financial report to investors in an earnings call this morning.

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In a presentation that outlined the Nintendo Switch 2 first-party lineup for 2026, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was listed under “late 2026.” In a separate statement to investors, Nintendo also said, “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is also scheduled to be released this year.” While not the biggest update, it at least confirms that the Zelda remake is still on track to launch in 2026.

Screenshot: Nintendo

It’s also unlikely to get delayed at this point if Nintendo told investors it’s coming this year. The question still on most players’ minds is: when? With only five months left this year, it’s interesting that Nintendo has chosen to remain secretive about the game. However, we might have an idea about its launch window based on recent leaks.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The biggest hint that we could get a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date announcement soon is that the game was by the ESRB. At the very least, this seems to line up with Nintendo’s recent claims that the game is still on track to launch later in 2026.

However, another rumor in July also claimed that the Zelda remake was eyeing a November 11 release date. After looking into this, though, it appears that the date was based on “leaked” amiibo that were being sold by retailers on that day. It’s compelling for sure, but it’s also not a guarantee.

That said, given that we only have a few months left in 2026, I’m going to guess that a late October or early November release for the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is probably spot on. That also means we are likely to get an Ocarina of Time Nintendo Direct fairly soon that outlines its launch plans and shows off its first gameplay trailer, although this is pure speculation.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For now, Nintendo has only reaffirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will launch in late 2026. However, with only five months left in the year, we likely won’t have to wait much longer for a release date announcement. If the rumored November launch window is accurate, an Ocarina of Time Nintendo Direct and its first gameplay trailer could be coming very soon.