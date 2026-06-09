Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Announced for Switch 2 Confirming Leaks

After months of leaks and rumors, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake has been revealed during the June Nintendo Direct. The classic N64 title is getting a modern reimagining with updated graphics and gameplay. Here is what we know about the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was first leaked back in March, by popular insider NateTheHate. While the rumor seemed to be accurate given that Nate also leaked Star Fox Switch 2 a month before its reveal, many still were unsure if the Zelda remake sounded too good to be true. Well, we no longer have to speculate as Nintendo have confirmed the Ocarina of Time leaks were real after all.

Videos by VICE

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date for Switch 2 is 2026. Unfortunately, Nintendo did not give a specific release date. We don’t even have a potential launch window. So it could technically release this Summer, or this Fall. However, Nintendo did confirm that the Ocarina of Time remake will be launching later this year and not 2027. Which is a pretty massive deal.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, Nintendo ended the June 9th Direct promising that players would hear more about the Zelda remake later this year. “Zelda Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2. More details will be announced in the future. So please look forward to them.”

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Trailer Reveals New Look at Link

Nintendo also released a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake trailer, which gave us our first look at the game’s new engine. While the cinematic is only 1 minute long and doesn’t show gameplay, we do get to see the new updated Link model for the very first time.

Here is the full Ocarina of Time Remake Trailer below:

Play video

Everything We Know About the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Based on Leaks

Now that Nintendo has confirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake leaks were actually real, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at what leakers initially said about the game. While not every leak is guaranteed to be in the final release, a good amount of them could be true with the project now being verified.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is reportedly being rebuilt from the ground up

Leaks claim the project is a full remake rather than a remaster (Confirmed by new Trailer)

Development is said to have started in 2022

Monolith Soft is rumored to be assisting with development

Rumored to launch in late 2026 (Confirmed by Nintendo)

Will be a “reimagining” on the scale of Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Will reportedly using the Breath of the Wild engine (Rumor)

Screenshot: Nintendo

NateTheHate who originally leaked the Ocarina of Time months ago, has also gone on record saying that this is a full-blown “remake” and not a remaster. This also lines up with Nintendo saying it’s being “reborn” on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Since the March leak, several insiders have also claimed that the Zelda Remake will use the Breath of the Wild engine. Although this has not been verified. Based on the trailer though, it does look like a modern reimagining.