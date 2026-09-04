Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition Leaked

A French retailer has reportedly leaked a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition. If accurate, the major retailer also revealed several other Zelda remake products, including a limited-edition controller and Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Nintendo

A Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition is reportedly releasing this year, according to Cdiscount. The major French retailer appears to have accidentally leaked the product in a PDF containing SKUs for upcoming releases. If the document is accurate, Nintendo appears to be going all out for the game’s launch later in 2026.

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Interestingly, the Cdiscount document also claims that we will be getting a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller. Unfortunately, the retailer does not list a release date for any of these items. For your convenience, here is the full list of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake products reportedly coming:

NINSW2ZELDAOOT – Nintendo Switch 2 Console • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition

– Nintendo Switch 2 Console • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition NINSW2MANPROOOT – Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition

– Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition NINNS2JOYCONOOT – Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Pair • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition

– Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Pair • Zelda: Ocarina of Time Edition NINNS2ZELDAOOT – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time • Nintendo Switch 2 Game

– The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time • Nintendo Switch 2 Game NINNS2ZELDAOOTEC – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Collector’s Edition

What Is Included in the Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition?

Screenshot: Nintendo

At the time of writing, a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition has not been officially confirmed. Unfortunately, the leaked SKU also doesn’t offer any additional details about what the supposed Collector’s Edition would include. Personally, I hope we get a gold cartridge like the original N64 release!

While Cdiscount is one of the largest retailers in France, we should take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. The SKUs are likely real, but their descriptions could be placeholders or contain incorrect information. There may also be some confusion surrounding the Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch 2 console listings.

Back in August, a Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller were leaked. Packaging for both products surfaced online, showing off their designs. It’s unclear whether the Cdiscount SKUs are actually referring to those previously leaked items. After all, it’s hard to imagine Nintendo releasing two Zelda-themed consoles and controllers in the same year.

Screenshot: Nintendo

All this is to say: keep your expectations in check. However, if this latest retailer leak is accurate, we should be getting a Ocarina of Time Remake Collector’s Edition later this year.