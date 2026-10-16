Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Trailer Reveals Dark Link and Expanded Combat

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage in Japan. The latest trailer gives us our first look at Dark Link, while showing off expanded combat and more battles from the remake.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Combat gameplay released

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has just released a new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake trailer that features new combat gameplay footage. The combat trailer was originally uploaded to Nintendo Japan’s website and features new clips not included in the recent overview trailer that was released in North America.

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The short video opens with Ganondorf playing an organ before cutting to a montage of Link battling various enemies throughout the story. More importantly, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake trailer gives us a closer look at how combat has been updated in the 2026 reimagining.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For example, combat while riding Epona appears to have been greatly expanded. The footage also shows how battles take advantage of the remake’s new camera system, which lets players freely control their view at all times.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Reveals First Look at Dark Link

Screenshot: Nintendo

The latest Ocarina of Time Remake trailer also gives us our first look at the new Dark Link design. The iconic shadow version of Link returns as a mini-boss in the Water Temple, and his encounter already looks much more complex than it was in the original game.

One particularly awesome moment shows Dark Link flipping and landing directly on the blade of Link’s sword. Fans of the original will recognize the move, but seeing it recreated with the remake’s updated graphics makes the encounter look even more intimidating.

For your convenience, we have embedded the combat trailer below so you can watch all the new footage originally shared on Nintendo Japan’s website:

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Between the expanded Epona combat and our first glimpse of Dark Link, Nintendo is giving longtime fans plenty of reasons to revisit Hyrule. With launch just two weeks away, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how the rest of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake has been reimagined.