Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gets Disappointing Update Before Launch

New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake graphics details have surfaced before launch, and some fans are disappointed. According to the official game listing, the Zelda Remake will not be using DLSS for upscaling.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Uses FSR Instead of DLSS

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched in 2025, one of its most exciting features was its DLSS compatibility. Nvidia’s AI upscaling technology allows games to produce sharper visuals while rendering at a lower resolution, helping balance image quality and performance.

Videos by VICE

However, according to Nintendo, Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will be using AMD FSR 1.0 and SMAA for upscaling and anti-aliasing instead. Eagle-eyed fans discovered the details after preloading Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake on Switch 2. In the “Intellectual Property Notices” menu, AMD FSR 1.0 and SMAA are listed among the game’s third-party technologies.

Screenshot: Nintendo

This suggests that the Ocarina of Time Remake is skipping DLSS altogether. While this isn’t the most devastating news, it is a pretty disappointing update for some Switch 2 owners. The Zelda Remake is a flagship Nintendo title, and yet it appears to be missing one of the major features promoted when the console launched last year.

Nintendo Fans React to Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake DLSS Reports

Screenshot: Nintendo

Unsurprisingly, some Nintendo Switch 2 fans had a negative reaction to reports that Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake uses FSR instead of DLSS. Players took to social media to vent their frustrations over the apparent decision.

“Nintendo devs must be incompetent or something because DLSS is just objectively better in every conceivable way,” a user on X wrote, for example. Another user commented: “FSR 1.0 in 2026 is like showing up to a party in last decade’s costume, still fun though.” One upset fan simply wrote, “unbelievable.”

The reported lack of DLSS is also puzzling to some fans, considering the close relationship the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware has with Nvidia. That said, not everyone was bothered by the news. Some fans pushed back on the criticism, arguing that the game still looks amazing in its trailers and previews.

Does Ocarina of Time Remake Run at 60 FPS?

Screenshot: Nintendo

According to several hands-on previews, Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake runs at 60 FPS. VGC specifically highlighted the higher frame rate, saying it makes combat feel more responsive. However, that doesn’t confirm a locked 60 FPS throughout the entire game. Full-game performance and how consistently it runs in handheld mode still need to be confirmed.

This is a big reason why people care about DLSS, as the upscaling method can affect image quality and performance. However, the technology listed in the credits doesn’t tell us how smoothly the finished game will run.

Of course, it should also be pointed out that Donkey Kong Bananza used AMD FSR and SMAA. So, while the reported lack of DLSS might be disappointing, it doesn’t automatically mean the Zelda remake will look or run poorly. Regardless, we’ll find out about performance soon as Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is just days away on November 5.