Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Gets Update From Nintendo

Nintendo has reaffirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is still launching in 2026. With only five months left in the year, the Switch 2 game has just been rated by the ESRB, suggesting that its release date could be announced soon.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Rated by ESRB, Still Releasing in 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was first announced in June, players were surprised when Nintendo didn’t give it a release date. Instead, the 20-second trailer simply ended with “Coming in 2026.” With only five months left in the year, it left some wondering if the Zelda remake could potentially get delayed.

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However, Nintendo has just confirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake has recently been rated by the ESRB and is still releasing in 2026. The newly updated product page doesn’t reveal much new information, but the remake has received an Everyone 10+ rating from the ESRB, which lists “Animated Blood” and “Fantasy Violence.” More importantly it still shows a “releases in 2026.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

Interestingly, the GameCube and Wii versions of Ocarina of Time were rated “Everyone” and didn’t include animated blood. However, it looks like the 2026 Switch 2 remake will be similar to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D on the 3DS, which was also rated Everyone 10+ for “Animated Blood” and “Fantasy Violence.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The main takeaway from this update is that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date could be announced soon. When a game is rated by the ESRB, it’s typically only months away from launch. And as I said earlier, we only have five months left in 2026 either way, so Nintendo doesn’t have a lot of room.

Because of this, we could potentially get a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Direct in August or September. That said, ESRB ratings are also tricky, as there have been examples of games being rated as far as a year out before eventually being released. Nintendo could also announce the release date through a standalone trailer or social media post instead.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the Ocarina of Time Remake as well. Will it be a standard remake, just with updated modern AAA graphics? Or will it be a full-blown reimagining with overhauled gameplay? The only official details we have so far come from a Nintendo listing that reads: “The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Experience Ocarina of Time with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

Regardless, with the Ocarina of Time Remake recently getting rated by the ESRB, we should be hearing news about the Switch 2 title very soon – which should include its much-anticipated release date.