Nintendo Reveals Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Feature That Lets You Create Your Own Music

Nintendo has revealed new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake features that take playing music to another level. On top of being able to whistle into their Switch 2, players will be able to use a new new mechanic to follow Ocarina notes, and create their own songs.

new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake feature revealed

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed a new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake feature called “Ocarina Performance,” which lets you follow the music Link plays using the Zelda Notes smartphone app. However, the feature lets you do more than follow existing songs. Players can also create their own sheet music and make their own songs.

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“You can play freely by tapping on the smartphone screen. Using sheet music, you can also play along with the guide or listen to auto-play. You can even create your own sheet music and share it.”

However, Nintendo has not clarified whether those custom songs can also be played within Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake itself. For now, creating sheet music and following notes appear to be features of the smartphone companion app.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake’s Rumor Quest Lets You Unlock Sheet Music

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo also revealed a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake feature called “Rumor Quest.” Players will use photos displayed on their phones to find locations in the game and earn points. Those points can then be exchanged for Ocarina sheet music, giving players more songs to try.

“You can challenge yourself to a game where you search for locations in the game using photos displayed on your smartphone as clues. When you find them, you earn points, and the collected points can be exchanged for sheet music for the ocarina.”

Both features rely on the Zelda Notes app, which connects to the game through your phone. Rumor Quest gives players another reason to explore Hyrule, while Ocarina Performance offers more ways to play around with music.

Although it’s still unclear how much these features affect the in-game world, creating and sharing your own Ocarina sheet music sounds like a fun addition for players who love experimenting with Link’s iconic instrument.