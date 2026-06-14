Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Features Leaked by Nintendo

New details about the Ocarina of Time Remake were leaked online after Nintendo accidentally revealed the Switch 2 title’s features. The leak confirms that the game is a full reimagining with updated graphics and modern gameplay improvements.

Nintendo Confirms Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Is A Modern Reimagining

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was recently revealed at the June Nintendo Direct, many players were disappointed that the short trailer didn’t show gameplay footage. Nintendo didn’t even confirm whether it was a “remake” or what the scope of the project would be. However, new details about the game and its features were accidentally leaked online.

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Eagle-eyed fans discovered that Nintendo had left an unpublished description of the Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake in the official website’s code. The leaked description reads: “The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Experience Ocarina of Time with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay.”

Screenshot: Google

This is a big deal, as it’s the first confirmation from Nintendo that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 project is a “full remake.” It also confirmed leaked rumors that it would have new visuals and updated gameplay features. Although the description also confirms that many of the title’s original gameplay elements will still remain intact.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The other big news here is that Nintendo essentially confirmed some of the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake leaks that had surfaced online months back. As we reported in March, popular insider NateTheHate leaked that Zelda Ocarina of Time was getting a remake for the Switch 2. More importantly, the leaker also said it wasn’t just a remaster, but a modern AAA remake.

This is also noteworthy because another leak claimed that the Zelda remake would be a “full-blown reimagining.” The rumor claimed it would be a similar scope to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Nintendo did say Zelda Ocarina of Time “will be reborn on the Switch 2,” the Direct stopped short of confirming details about it. The game’s title didn’t even technically have “Remake” in it.

Outside of the updated graphics of Link in the teaser trailer, Nintendo was pretty tight-lipped about what players could expect. What also makes this latest leak interesting is that it appears this Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake description was originally going to be on the official website. However, for whatever reason, Nintendo decided not to publish it at the last minute.

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However, fans ended up discovering the description text anyway by looking through the site’s code. The description also shows up in Google’s metadata for the website. It’s actually still there if you look through its archived page. Regardless, it appears it’s now confirmed that the Ocarina of Time Remake will be a major reimagining with updated graphics and modern gameplay. It won’t be just a simple remaster.