Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look Announced – Start Time and How to Watch

Nintendo has announced a first look at Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. Here is how you can watch the upcoming preview and what time the special Nintendo Direct goes live in every region.
Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look Release Time
A first look at the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will be shown on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Nintendo revealed that the upcoming Switch 2 game will be featured during its The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, which will run for approximately 30 minutes.
Videos by VICE
In an announcement on X, Nintendo confirmed that the presentation will include new details about the highly anticipated remake: “Tomorrow, starting at 23:00 on September 8, we will stream ‘The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct.’ We will share initiatives related to the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda beyond games, as well as details on the Nintendo Switch 2 software The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”
However, Nintendo stopped short of confirming exactly what will be included in the Ocarina of Time Remake segment. While many fans have speculated that we will see a gameplay demonstration, that hasn’t been confirmed. Still, it would be pretty surprising if Nintendo didn’t at least release a new overview trailer featuring our first look at gameplay.
Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Showcase Start Times
The The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. However, it’s unclear exactly when the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake portion will begin, so players will need to tune in for the entire event.
For your convenience, here is when the Nintendo Direct goes live in every region:
|Region
|Local Time
|Date
|US West Coast
|7:00 AM PT
|September 8
|US Mountain Time
|8:00 AM MT
|September 8
|US Central Time
|9:00 AM CT
|September 8
|US East Coast
|10:00 AM ET
|September 8
|Brazil
|11:00 AM BRT
|September 8
|United Kingdom
|3:00 PM BST
|September 8
|Central Europe
|4:00 PM CEST
|September 8
|India
|7:30 PM IST
|September 8
|China
|10:00 PM CST
|September 8
|Japan
|11:00 PM JST
|September 8
|South Korea
|11:00 PM KST
|September 8
|Australia East Coast
|12:00 AM AEST
|September 9
|New Zealand
|2:00 AM NZST
|September 9
How to Watch the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look
Like all Nintendo Direct presentations, the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary showcase will be streamed live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Thankfully, Nintendo has already created the video for the event, which we’ve embedded below:
Just make sure to return to this page at 7 AM PT on September 8, or at any of the regional times listed above. The video will automatically switch to the livestream once the event begins. If you miss the Nintendo Direct, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake first look should remain available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel to watch at your leisure.