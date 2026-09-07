Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look Announced – Start Time and How to Watch

Nintendo has announced a first look at Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. Here is how you can watch the upcoming preview and what time the special Nintendo Direct goes live in every region.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look Release Time

Screenshot: Nintendo

A first look at the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will be shown on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Nintendo revealed that the upcoming Switch 2 game will be featured during its The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, which will run for approximately 30 minutes.

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In an announcement on X, Nintendo confirmed that the presentation will include new details about the highly anticipated remake: “Tomorrow, starting at 23:00 on September 8, we will stream ‘The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct.’ We will share initiatives related to the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda beyond games, as well as details on the Nintendo Switch 2 software The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

However, Nintendo stopped short of confirming exactly what will be included in the Ocarina of Time Remake segment. While many fans have speculated that we will see a gameplay demonstration, that hasn’t been confirmed. Still, it would be pretty surprising if Nintendo didn’t at least release a new overview trailer featuring our first look at gameplay.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Showcase Start Times

Screenshot: Nintendo

The The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. However, it’s unclear exactly when the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake portion will begin, so players will need to tune in for the entire event.

For your convenience, here is when the Nintendo Direct goes live in every region:

Region Local Time Date US West Coast 7:00 AM PT September 8 US Mountain Time 8:00 AM MT September 8 US Central Time 9:00 AM CT September 8 US East Coast 10:00 AM ET September 8 Brazil 11:00 AM BRT September 8 United Kingdom 3:00 PM BST September 8 Central Europe 4:00 PM CEST September 8 India 7:30 PM IST September 8 China 10:00 PM CST September 8 Japan 11:00 PM JST September 8 South Korea 11:00 PM KST September 8 Australia East Coast 12:00 AM AEST September 9 New Zealand 2:00 AM NZST September 9

How to Watch the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake First Look

Like all Nintendo Direct presentations, the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary showcase will be streamed live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Thankfully, Nintendo has already created the video for the event, which we’ve embedded below:

Play video

Just make sure to return to this page at 7 AM PT on September 8, or at any of the regional times listed above. The video will automatically switch to the livestream once the event begins. If you miss the Nintendo Direct, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake first look should remain available on Nintendo’s YouTube channel to watch at your leisure.