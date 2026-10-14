Nintendo Reveals New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Forest Temple Gameplay

Nintendo has posted new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage showing off the reimagined Forest Temple. The clip highlights familiar dungeon puzzles and gives us a look at the updated Poe Sisters.

New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Shows the Forest Temple

Screenshot: Nintendo

We are now only weeks away from the launch of the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, and Nintendo has continued to post new gameplay footage to promote it. This week, Nintendo gave us a closer look at how the Forest Temple dungeon has been reimagined in HD in a new trailer.

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In a video posted on X, Nintendo Japan shared a clip showing adult Link entering the Forest Temple for the first time. The new gameplay footage also highlights several iconic moments from the classic Zelda dungeon, including the Poe Sisters and the hallway that twists and turns as you run down it.

We also get a brief glimpse of a puzzle section, as Link dashes under a falling floor to avoid being crushed. While the footage is on the short side, Nintendo appears to be releasing a collection of small snippets to give players a preview of what they can expect from the 2026 remake when it launches on November 5.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The new Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage also shows the updated models for the Poe Sisters: Joelle, Beth, Amy, and Meg. In the N64 classic, players must solve their puzzles and defeat them to recover their colored flames and progress through the dungeon.

Based on the new clip, it appears that the main Forest Temple puzzle challenge will remain unchanged. However, the footage shows much more detailed models of the Poe Sisters. For example, they now wear jewelry on their heads, and their outfits feature textured cloth.

Finally, Nintendo teased the reimagined Forest Temple with a description of the dungeon: “A temple awaiting beyond the maze forest, where distorted spaces and illusory devices lie in wait.” This isn’t the first preview Nintendo has released. The company recently posted gameplay clips featuring Hyrule Castle Town, , and .