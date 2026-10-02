Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gold Foil Cover Revealed in New Video

A new video has revealed what the Ocarina of Time remake’s gold foil cover looks like in real life. The clip gives us a closer look at the limited physical packaging for the Switch 2 remake, and it’s gorgeous.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gold Foil Cover Gets a Closer Look

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake was in September, many players were salivating when Nintendo confirmed it would be getting special physical packaging. While the Switch 2 cartridge is sadly not golden like the original N64 release, the box instead features gold foil artwork.

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However, a new video has surfaced online that shows us what the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake’s gold foil cover looks like in person. Nintendo recently had the physical copy on display at a press event, where GameSpot captured footage of the Switch 2 case.

First look at the Zelda Ocarina of Time foil cover art



Pre-orders are $10 off

Amazon: https://t.co/mPFVtuIC4v

Walmart: https://t.co/tdg9uo9B0Y #ad pic.twitter.com/Kvro6TXOqk — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) September 30, 2026

Under the lighting, the gold foil cover shimmers as the case moves around. When Nintendo released official renders and images of the packaging, you could see where the gold lines were etched into the artwork. But this video gives us a much better idea of how it will actually look when holding it in person.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake amiibo Shown Up Close

The video also gives us an up-close look at the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake’s Young Link and Young Zelda amiibo. If you were already tempted to pick them up, this footage probably isn’t going to help your wallet.

GameSpot posted a nice video showing the Zelda console, controller, and amiibo https://t.co/zOxaxnvkzd pic.twitter.com/aboesgRRko — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) September 30, 2026

Both figures unlock in-game masks inspired by the original N64 game’s graphical style. Nintendo lists the following rewards:

Young Link: Unlocks an in-game mask inspired by the original game’s polygonal graphical style.

Unlocks an in-game mask inspired by the original game’s polygonal graphical style. Young Zelda: Unlocks an in-game mask inspired by the original game’s polygonal graphical style.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time remake amiibo are scheduled to release in 2027, although Nintendo hasn’t announced an exact date yet. Yeah, for some reason, we’ll have to wait until next year to get the figures, even though the game launches on November 5, 2026.

That said, their announced rewards appear to be cosmetic, so they seem more like collector’s items than something you’ll need to help you through the adventure.

Is the Ocarina of Time Remake Gold Foil Cover Limited?

If you want the gold foil cover, it’s worth keeping an eye on which physical copy you order. Nintendo says the special textured foil artwork is included with the first print run and will only be available while supplies last.

Preorders for the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake have already opened ahead of its November 5, 2026 release. Just check the retailer’s listing for the textured foil packaging before ordering.