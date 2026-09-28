Nintendo Reveals New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Footage

Nintendo has revealed new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage. The video gives us our first major preview of what Goron City inside Death Mountain looks like in the upcoming Zelda remake on Switch 2.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has posted new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage of Goron City on its social media accounts. The promotional clip gives us a pretty extensive look at how the Death Mountain section of the game has been expanded in HD.

Videos by VICE

The short video features Young Link traveling inside Goron City. It appears to begin with the cutscene that plays when he arrives at the Death Mountain settlement for the first time. While we don’t get any action sequences, the camera pans around the entire level giving us our first deep preview of it.

Just like Hyrule Castle Town Market, Goron City looks to be getting expanded in a pretty big way with new NPCs, a fully explorable village. However, it should be pointed out that the new footage was technically posted on the official Japanese website a few weeks ago. It flew under the radar for many players, as this is the first time Nintendo has shared it on social media.

What’s Changed in Goron City in the Zelda Remake?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Although the Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake clip is short, it gives us a quick look at several changes to Goron City. The biggest overhaul is to the original area’s visuals, which were more clay and rock based in design.

In the remake, Goron City looks much more like a cave inside a fiery volcano, with sulfuric mist spilling through the area. Here are the changes visible in the new footage:

The thin ropes near the top of Goron City have been expanded into massive nets.

Goron City appears wider than it was in the original game.

The footage appears to be running at 60 FPS with full camera control.

The original Death Mountain music returns with a remastered arrangement.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we can learn from the new gameplay footage. It’s not a massive reveal by any means, but for fans eagerly awaiting the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date on November 5, 2026, it’s cool to get an early look at Death Mountain and see how Nintendo has reimagined Goron City in HD.