How to Get Epona in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

To get Epona in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, you need to learn Epona’s Song from Malon and beat Ingo in two horse races. However, the quest starts when Link is still a child, so there is a little preparation involved before you can ride across Hyrule. Here is how to get Epona in OOT and escape Lon Lon Ranch with her.

How to Get Epona in OOT

Screenshot: Nintendo

You unlock Epona in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake by returning to Lon Lon Ranch as Adult Link, calling her with Epona’s Song, and winning Ingo’s racing challenge twice. Even after winning, you still need to jump out of the ranch before you can leave with your new horse.

Videos by VICE

Below are the steps to get Epona in Ocarina of Time Remake:

Learn Epona’s Song from Malon at Lon Lon Ranch as Child Link. Progress through the story until you become Adult Link. Return to Lon Lon Ranch during the day and pay Ingo for a riding session. Play Epona’s Song inside the enclosure and mount Epona. Speak to Ingo while riding her and accept his race. Beat Ingo twice, then ride Epona over the ranch’s outer barrier to escape.

Bring some spare Rupees before starting, as you will need money for riding and the racing wager.

How to Learn Epona’s Song in Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

The first step happens as Child Link. After the Hyrule Castle sequence, where you wake Malon’s father Talon and meet Princess Zelda, visit Lon Lon Ranch during the day.

Look for Malon near Epona in the horse enclosure and speak to her. Continue the conversation until she talks about her song, then take out your ocarina while standing near her. This prompts Malon to teach you Epona’s Song.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Make sure you actually learn the melody before leaving. Speaking to Malon alone does not finish this step. You also cannot ride Epona as Child Link, so continue the main story until Link becomes an adult.

How to Beat Ingo and Win Epona

Screenshot: Nintendo

Return to Lon Lon Ranch during the day as Adult Link. Ingo is now running the ranch, and you need to pay him to ride. Once inside, play Epona’s Song to bring Epona over, then climb onto her.

Get comfortable with riding before approaching Ingo and speaking to him from the saddle. Accept his race when he offers it. If the challenge does not appear during your first session, finish the ride, pay for another session, and speak to him again while mounted.

To win the OOT horse races, take tight turns without scraping against the inside fence. Use your carrot boosts to overtake Ingo, but keep one in reserve instead of using them all immediately. The second race is tougher, so avoid getting stuck behind him. Leave enough room to pass and save some speed for the finish. You must win both races to get Epona.

How to Escape Lon Lon Ranch With Epona

Screenshot: Nintendo

Unfortunately, Ingo is a sore loser. After you beat him twice, he locks the ranch and stops you from simply riding out. Stay on Epona and give yourself enough room to build speed toward the outer fence.

Approach it straight on and use a boost before reaching the barrier. Epona will jump it automatically when you have the right speed and angle. If she stops, back up and straighten your approach before trying again. Once you clear the barrier, you have unlocked Epona in Ocarina of Time Remake.

How to Summon Epona in OOT

Screenshot: Nintendo

After escaping the ranch, play Epona’s Song in Hyrule Field to summon her. You can then mount her and travel across the field much faster.

Epona Song Inputs:

X → Y → A → X → Y → A

However, you cannot summon Epona everywhere, so head back to a suitable outdoor area if she does not appear after playing her song.

Can You Still Get Epona If You Missed Her Song?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Yes, you can still get Epona in Ocarina of Time Remake if you became Adult Link without learning her song.

Complete the Forest Temple, then return to the Temple of Time and speak to Sheik. Once you can return to childhood, place the Master Sword back in its pedestal and visit Malon at Lon Lon Ranch during the day.

Learn Epona’s Song, become Adult Link again, and return to the ranch to take on Ingo’s races. As you can imagine, it’s much easier learning Epona’s song at the beginning of the game as young Link, so we recommend this route.