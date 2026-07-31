Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Could Launch Days Before GTA 6

A new amiibo release date has players believing that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake could launch in November. If the theory is accurate, Nintendo’s highly anticipated remake would arrive just seven days before GTA 6 and go up against the Rockstar Games juggernaut.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Rumored for November 12

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake rumor was on Reddit after a player discovered that a handful of new amiibo had quietly been given a November release date. The theory? According to users, Nintendo often releases new amiibo on the same day that a major first-party title drops. However, there currently aren’t any Nintendo games announced for November.

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As a result, players believe that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date could be November 12, 2026. Yeah, I know, this sounds a lot like the Pepe Silvia meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. However, here is what the user who discovered the amiibo had to say about it:

“Nintendo UK has listed Sword Kirby and Dragoon and Noir Dedede and Hydra amiibo for release on November 12th. Amiibo generally release on the same day as a Nintendo-published game, and Nintendo has no currently announced games for November.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

Before you write this off as a crazy conspiracy, there is some truth to it. Specifically, Nintendo has a history of releasing new amiibo on the same day that one of its games launches. And yes, that includes amiibo that aren’t related to that specific game.

That said, this is by no means a “leak” or proof that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is happening in November. The amiibo could be tied to another unannounced Nintendo project or released without an accompanying game. So, take this theory with a major grain of salt.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Could Release Eight Days Before GTA 6

Screenshot: Nintendo, Rockstar Games

Assuming the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date is actually November 12, that means it would launch awfully close to GTA 6. The two games would arrive just seven days apart. While Nintendo and Rockstar Games couldn’t be further apart in terms of genres, their potential proximity has already raised some eyebrows.

Players reacted to the rumored release date and argued that it wouldn’t be a problem. For example, a user believed the matchup wasn’t that big of a deal: “People who want GTA will buy GTA 6. People who want Ocarina of Time will buy OoT. There is also a crossover, so people who want both will buy both.”

Another commenter agreed and wrote, “Both games will also sell well past the first weeks they are out, in my opinion.” One player even pointed out that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and GTA V were originally released days apart, and both went on to sell well. So, hey, they might have a point. This could be the gaming industry’s Barbenheimer moment.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For now, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date remains unconfirmed, and the November 11 theory is entirely based on Nintendo’s upcoming amiibo schedule. Still, if the speculation proves accurate, Nintendo may be confident that one of its most beloved Zelda games can launch just days before GTA 6 without being overshadowed.