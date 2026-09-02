Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Rumored to Be Developed by Monolith Soft

A new retailer listing might have just leaked that Monolith Soft is developing Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. If accurate, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game could be led by the studio behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Retailer Leaks Monolith Soft as developer of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

Popular Norwegian retailer Elkjøp might have just leaked that Monolith Soft is the developer of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. The new information was recently listed on the game’s store page. The website’s product page also includes several other details about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 including:

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Developer: Monolith Soft

Monolith Soft PEGI age rating: 12+

12+ Category: Adventure

Adventure Product type: Game

Game Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Elkjøp accidentally posted incorrect information or if the developer section is simply placeholder text. However, it’s interesting that the retailer chose to specifically name Monolith Soft instead of Nintendo.

Screenshot: Elkjøp

There have previously been rumors that the Xenoblade Chronicles developer is helping with the Ocarina of Time Remake. So, it’s possible that the listing is referencing the studio’s involvement in a support role.

However, we don’t currently know whether Monolith Soft is the sole developer of the remake, as the retailer page seemingly suggests. Until Nintendo officially announces the project and confirms which studio is leading its development, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Monolith Soft Has Worked on Several Zelda Games

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Monolith Soft is best known for creating the Xenoblade Chronicles series, the developer has a long history with The Legend of Zelda. The studio has previously supported Nintendo on Skyward Sword, A Link Between Worlds, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom.

Monolith Soft’s involvement with the Zelda franchise has continued to grow over the years. While the studio initially helped create assets based on Nintendo’s existing plans, it eventually became more involved in the creative and development process behind the newer open-world Zelda games.

Interestingly, Nintendo has even discussed the possibility of Monolith Soft taking a larger role in the series. In a 2025 interview, Zelda series general manager Daiki Iwamoto said he wanted the developer to become a central partner in creating future games from the beginning.

Screenshot: Nintendo

“I would like Monolith Soft to play a central role as a strong partner in creating the Zelda series from scratch,” Iwamoto explained. He also expressed hope that the experience Nintendo and Monolith Soft had gained from working together would allow them to continue creating unique games in the franchise.

Of course, this doesn’t confirm that Monolith Soft is leading the Ocarina of Time Remake. Still, considering the studio’s history with Zelda, and the previous rumors surrounding the project, the retailer listing is certainly interesting. Hopefully, Nintendo will officially announce the remake soon and finally clear up which developer is actually behind it.