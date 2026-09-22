Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Replaces Beloved Character

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake has replaced the iconic voice of Navi in the English version of the game. However, players believe the game’s original actress has returned after 28 year in the Japanese version of the Zelda remake.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Changes Navi’s Iconic Voice

Screenshot: Nintendo

When Nintendo showed gameplay from the Ocarina of Time remake in July, many fans noticed that Navi’s iconic “Hey, listen!” line sounded different in English. The change became more noticeable after players compared it with the Japanese trailer, where the fairy sounds much closer to her original N64 appearance.

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As a result, many fans believe Kaori Mizuhashi, who voiced Navi in the 1998 game, has reprised the role for the Japanese version of the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake. Here is a comparison of the original and remake performances:

To be clear, Nintendo has not confirmed who voices Navi in either version of the remake. Although the Japanese audio sounds remarkably similar to Mizuhashi’s original performance, but the comparison alone does not confirm her return. Regardless, the Japanese actor sounds closer to the original. You can hear a comparison between the two version in this YouTube video.

Fans React to Navi’s New Voice in Zelda remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

So why might Navi sound so different in the English version of the game? The Zelda Ocarina of Time remake includes expanded voiced dialogue, which could explain why Nintendo chose a new performance for the character. However, Nintendo has not given an official reason for the change.

For some fans, even a small difference in the character’s “Hey, listen!” really stands out. “Definitely switching to Japanese for voice acting and Navi. It fits far better,” one player said in response to the comparison. Another wrote, “I think the Japanese one honestly sounds better than the OG, the English one sounds worse than both though.”

Other players have even asked Nintendo for an option to use the original line in the English version of the game. For now, we’ll have to wait for the full voice cast to learn whether Mizuhashi has returned. Either way, the reaction shows just how memorable Navi’s voice remains 28 years after the original game launched.