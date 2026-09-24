Nintendo Reveals New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Artwork

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time remake artwork. The images give us our first look at the remake’s version of the three Spiritual Stones as well as a new story summary for the Zelda Switch 2 title.

New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Artwork reveals story detaILS

Screenshot: Nintendo, X @Genki_JPN

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time remake artwork on an advertisement flyer appearing in select stores in Japan. The advert was first spotted by Genki, who shared images of it on X. The artwork flyer gives us our first look at the new designs for the three Spiritual Stones in the HD remake.

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While Nintendo recently released a Zelda Ocarina of Time gameplay demo, the artwork specifically shows the remake’s versions of the Kokiri Emerald, Goron Ruby and Zora Sapphire. The flyer also includes a new description of the game’s story from Nintendo:

“Link, a boy living in Kokiri Forest, is told by the Great Deku Tree, guardian spirit of the forest, that he is destined to save Hyrule. Armed with courage, he sets out beyond the forest with the fairy Navi to confront Ganondorf, who harbors dark ambitions.”

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Flyer Reveals amiibo Release Window

Screenshot: Nintendo, X @Genki_JPN

Interestingly, the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake flyer is two-sided and includes additional information about the game’s November 5, 2026, release on Switch 2. While the flyer doesn’t reveal any new details, it does give us a closer look at the Young Link and Young Zelda amiibo.

According to the Japanese advert, both Amiibo are releasing in 2027, so they won’t be available when the remake launches in November. We’ve posted an image of them above for you to check out.

Here is everything listed on the flyer, translated into English:

Game

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Release date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Physical edition: ¥8,980, tax included

¥8,980, tax included Download edition: ¥7,980, tax included

¥7,980, tax included “Learn more here” (above the QR code)

“Across time, a boy becomes a hero”

amiibo

Release window: 2027

2027 Young Link (Ocarina of Time)

(Ocarina of Time) Young Zelda (Ocarina of Time)

40th Anniversary Accessories

Release date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Thursday, October 29, 2026 Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition (Japanese domestic version): ¥62,980, tax included

(Japanese domestic version): ¥62,980, tax included Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition (with display stand): ¥12,980, tax included

(with display stand): ¥12,980, tax included Nintendo Switch 2 carrying case The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition (with screen protector): ¥3,980, tax included

The new artwork gives fans another look at how Nintendo is reimagining Ocarina of Time ahead of its Switch 2 release. We’ll have to wait a little longer to add the Young Link and Zelda amiibo to the collection, though, as Nintendo has only given them a 2027 release window so far.