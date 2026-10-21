15 Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Features and Changes Revealed

Zelda Ocarina of Time remake previews are now live, and they have revealed a bunch of new features, including redesigned puzzles, modern controls, and expanded dialogue. Here are 15 of the biggest features and changes we learned about from media outlets that got to play the upcoming Zelda remake early.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Previews Highlight Major Changes

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time remake previews have been released, and so far, reactions from critics have been largely positive. One of the main takeaways is that this is not a 1:1 remake, as the Switch 2 title features expanded dialogue, redesigned puzzles, and changes to familiar locations.

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While it might not be the Breath of the Wild-level reimagining some would have hoped for, the Ocarina of Time remake features plenty of new additions. For your convenience, we have dug through various previews and listed some of the biggest changes below.

15 Features and Changes in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Redesigned puzzles account for Link’s new abilities. The Kokiri Sword challenge, for example, now requires players to jump to a raised chest.

The Kokiri Sword challenge, for example, now requires players to jump to a raised chest. Modern controls add manual jumping, sprinting, free camera movement, and gyro aiming. Players also have the option to keep the classic control scheme.

Players also have the option to keep the classic control scheme. The previews report gameplay running at 60 fps. Writers described combat and evasive movements as more responsive.

Writers described combat and evasive movements as more responsive. Castle Town is now a connected location. The market, backstreets, and shops can be explored without loading transitions between them, with a freely controlled camera.

The market, backstreets, and shops can be explored without loading transitions between them, with a freely controlled camera. Characters have expanded dialogue and additional interactions. Kokiri houses have more to discover, while some Castle Town residents offer useful guidance.

Kokiri houses have more to discover, while some Castle Town residents offer useful guidance. Navi interrupts players less frequently. She can deliver comments through speech bubbles during gameplay, and enemy advice is available when requested.

She can deliver comments through speech bubbles during gameplay, and enemy advice is available when requested. A quick-access equipment menu makes switching items easier. Players can use L or R to select equipment without repeatedly opening the main inventory.

Players can use L or R to select equipment without repeatedly opening the main inventory. An improved dungeon minimap helps track exploration. It shows Link’s facing direction and rooms players haven’t visited yet.

It shows Link’s facing direction and rooms players haven’t visited yet. Three HUD settings offer different levels of screen information. Normal provides the standard display, Pro reduces it, and Master hides the HUD entirely.

Normal provides the standard display, Pro reduces it, and Master hides the HUD entirely. A quest log called “Threads of Time” records the adventure. Its entries recount Link’s journey as a story being retold.

Its entries recount Link’s journey as a story being retold. The Forest Temple includes new cutscenes and revised encounters. Its overall layout remains familiar, but some enemy introductions and battles have changed.

Its overall layout remains familiar, but some enemy introductions and battles have changed. One Stalfos battle keeps a hazard active throughout the encounter. Acid replaces the original floor opening and remains when reinforcements arrive, restricting Link’s movement.

Acid replaces the original floor opening and remains when reinforcements arrive, restricting Link’s movement. Some dungeon structures have been rebuilt to fit their surroundings. A floating platform inside the Great Deku Tree, for example, becomes a damaged bridge attached to the environment.

A floating platform inside the Great Deku Tree, for example, becomes a damaged bridge attached to the environment. Lighting provides new combat and exploration cues. Enemy targeting changes the lighting, while overhead hand enemies receive a color-changing spotlight warning before attacking.

Enemy targeting changes the lighting, while overhead hand enemies receive a color-changing spotlight warning before attacking. The remake retains a compact, linear world. New movement abilities allow occasional shortcuts, while loading screens remain between major areas.

Sources: IGN, VGC, NPR

New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Released

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, we also got a closer look at Zelda Ocarina of Time through footage from outlets that previewed the game. For example, Famitsu has posted a nearly two-minute montage showing various sections of the adventure.

Although the preview sessions were limited, they included early-game locations and the Forest Temple as Adult Link. The new footage gives us another look at how these familiar areas have changed in the remake. You can watch it below:

It sounds like Nintendo has gone to great lengths to give the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake its own identity. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to play it, as the Zelda remake launches on Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.