New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Shows Exploration and Hookshot Changes

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage ahead of its launch on November 5. The latest clips give us a final look at exploration changes and new Hookshot mechanics in the Switch 2 Zelda remake.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Shows new Exploration Features

Screenshot: Nintendo

We are now less than a week away from of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake on Switch 2. Ahead of its release, Nintendo has uploaded several new Ocarina of Time remake gameplay clips that show off some of the changes players can expect when they return to Hyrule.

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A new Japanese commercial, for example, showcases an expanded Hyrule Castle with more opportunities to explore the iconic level vertically. In the clip, young Link climbs vines along a castle wall to reach a hidden chest room. So if you thought you knew every secret in the original game, it looks like there will be some new spots to discover!

You can watch the full clip below:

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A second Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake commercial was also released, that shows off various locations across the games map, including dungeons and puzzle sections. The commercial gives us another look at the new jumping mechanic, with Link leaping between platforms to reach different areas, which you can see here:

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Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Hookshot Gameplay Shows the Water Temple

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, Nintendo also released a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Hookshot clip that takes place in the new Water Temple. In the preview, adult Link uses his Hookshot and jumps between moving platforms as they descend a waterfall.

If you are a child of the ’90s like myself, you might already be getting nightmare flashbacks to the original Water Temple. However, the expanded Hookshot traversal looks pretty neat. Who knows, maybe the remake’s new mechanics will make the dungeon a little less punishing this time around.

For your convenience, here is the full clip:

At the very least, the clip gives us a look at how jumping and the Hookshot work together to get Link across a room. I’m curious to see how much these changes shake up the dungeon’s familiar puzzles.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Launches November 5

Screenshot: Nintendo

Between the expanded exploration and new ways to get around dungeons, the latest gameplay clips have given us plenty to look forward to. As someone who grew up with the original, I’m particularly curious to see what other secrets are waiting in places I thought I knew inside out.

I never thought I’d say this, but I might actually be excited to revisit the Water Temple! Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer, as Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday, November 5, 2026.