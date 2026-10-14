New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Trailer Reveals Boss Rematches and More

Nintendo has released a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake overview trailer featuring over four minutes of new gameplay and story scenes. The video also reveals new features, including boss rematches and the ability to play in-game songs with a real instrument.

Nintendo Releases New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Overview Trailer

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo surprised players today by releasing a new Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake overview trailer. The video initially appeared in the Nintendo Today! app, but Nintendo has since uploaded it to YouTube, making it easier to watch on any device.

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The overview trailer features over four minutes of new footage, opening in Kokiri Forest with a narrator setting up the game’s story: “Deep within the forest, everyone has a fairy. Except for one boy.” For your convenience, we’ve embedded the trailer below here for you:

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Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Features Revealed

More importantly, the new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake overview trailer also revealed several new gameplay features that were previously unannounced. To make it easier to track, we have compiled every new feature revealed below so it’s easy to find them all in one place.

Play Ocarina Songs With a Real Instrument

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake overview trailer confirms that players can use a real-life ocarina or another instrument to play songs in the game. Through microphone input, the remake picks up the notes in real time.

Players who don’t have an ocarina lying around the house can also whistle or hum the notes. That gives you another way to perform the game’s iconic songs.

Display Defeated Enemies in the Hall of Fallen Foes

Screenshot: Nintendo

A new Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake feature called the Hall of Fallen Foes lets players walk around a museum of enemies they have defeated.

After defeating a foe, you can unlock a detailed statue of them to put on display. The feature gives players a closer look at the remake’s updated enemy designs while building a collection throughout their adventure.

Challenge Bosses Again With Rematches

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has also confirmed a boss rematch feature for Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Players can approach select statues in the Hall of Fallen Foes to trigger another fight. So, if you want to revisit a favorite battle, the new feature gives you a way to challenge those bosses again.

Finally, the overview trailer shows off more of the reimagined dungeons players will explore. From the Fire Temple to key boss fights, the footage gives us an extensive look at the remake’s gameplay ahead of its November 5 launch.