Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Items Revealed

Over 15 new Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been revealed, giving fans plenty of collectibles to choose from ahead of its Nintendo Switch 2 release. From acrylic stands to a wooden diorama, here are the bonuses available through participating Japanese retailers.

All Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Bonuses

Screenshot: Nintendo

According to Famitsu, Nintendo has revealed over 15 Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order items at various retailers in Japan. However, what bonus item you get depends on which store you order from.

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The selection includes everything from character stickers and charms to a tote bag and smartphone stand. If you’re looking to add something to your Zelda collection, there are quite a few options.

Here are all 15 retailer bonuses listed in the announcement:

Store Pre-Order Bonus Store Link Amazon Japan Acrylic coaster Pre-order Rakuten Books Display set containing a wooden diorama stand and cleaning cloth Pre-order Animate Three double-sided triangular acrylic coaster stands Pre-order AmiAmi Pass holder Pre-order AEON Style Online Set of two domed pin badges Pre-order Ito-Yokado Jute and canvas tote bag Pre-order Otakara Souko Group Button badge Pre-order Gamers Acrylic stand featuring the game’s logo Pre-order GEO Two-part acrylic charm Pre-order Joshin Two die-cut stickers packaged in a small kraft-paper envelope Pre-order Seven Net Acrylic smartphone stand Pre-order Nojima Paper tissue box cover Pre-order MrMax Set of three acrylic charms Pre-order Yamada Denki Group Character stickers Pre-order WonderGOO Acrylic figure Pre-order

Note: Unfortunately, these offers are for Japanese retailers only. Check the individual product listing for bonus availability and potential international delivery options before placing an order.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Early Purchase Bonuses

Screenshot: Nintendo

Alongside the store-exclusive items, the Japanese physical release also has two early purchase bonuses:

Zelda: Ocarina of Time original art card set.

The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary sticker.

These items are separate from the retailer bonuses and are available in limited quantities. Make sure your chosen listing includes them, as availability may vary. online.apitashop.com

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Item Images

With so many different items available, it helps to see what each store is offering. Below are the promotional images for all 15 retailer bonuses.

Amazon Japan — Acrylic Coaster

Screenshot: Amazon

Rakuten Books — Wooden Diorama Stand and Cleaning Cloth

Screenshot: Rakuten Books

Animate — Three Acrylic Coaster Stands

Screenshot: Animate

AmiAmi — Pass Holder

Screenshot: AmiAmi

AEON Style Online — Two Pin Badges

Screenshot: Aeon Style

Ito-Yokado — Tote Bag

Screenshot: Ito-Yokado

Otakara Souko Group — Button Badge

Screenshot: Otakara

Gamers — Logo Acrylic Stand

Screenshot: Gamers

GEO — Two-Part Acrylic Charm

Screenshot: GEO

Joshin — Two Die-Cut Stickers

Screenshot: Joshin

Seven Net — Acrylic Smartphone Stand

Screenshot: Seven Net

Nojima — Tissue Box Cover

Screenshot: Nojima

MrMax — Three Acrylic Charms

Screenshot: MrMax

Yamada Denki Group — Character Stickers

Screenshot: Yamada

WonderGOO — Acrylic Figure

Screenshot: WonderGoo

Zelda ocarina of time remake US Pre-Order Items

Screenshot: Nintendo

At the time of writing, no Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been announced for the US. Unfortunately, all of the retailer bonuses listed above are exclusive to Japan. We’ll update this article if any US pre-order bonuses are revealed.

However, players who pre-order the Ocarina of Time Remake at select retailers, can get the limited edition gold foil cover art. That said, a lot of stores have already sold out. For now, this is only confirmed US pre-order item technically available.