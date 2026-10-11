Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Items Revealed

Over 15 new Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been revealed, giving fans plenty of collectibles to choose from ahead of its Nintendo Switch 2 release. From acrylic stands to a wooden diorama, here are the bonuses available through participating Japanese retailers.
All Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Bonuses
According to Famitsu, Nintendo has revealed over 15 Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order items at various retailers in Japan. However, what bonus item you get depends on which store you order from.
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The selection includes everything from character stickers and charms to a tote bag and smartphone stand. If you’re looking to add something to your Zelda collection, there are quite a few options.
Here are all 15 retailer bonuses listed in the announcement:
|Store
|Pre-Order Bonus
|Store Link
|Amazon Japan
|Acrylic coaster
|Pre-order
|Rakuten Books
|Display set containing a wooden diorama stand and cleaning cloth
|Pre-order
|Animate
|Three double-sided triangular acrylic coaster stands
|Pre-order
|AmiAmi
|Pass holder
|Pre-order
|AEON Style Online
|Set of two domed pin badges
|Pre-order
|Ito-Yokado
|Jute and canvas tote bag
|Pre-order
|Otakara Souko Group
|Button badge
|Pre-order
|Gamers
|Acrylic stand featuring the game’s logo
|Pre-order
|GEO
|Two-part acrylic charm
|Pre-order
|Joshin
|Two die-cut stickers packaged in a small kraft-paper envelope
|Pre-order
|Seven Net
|Acrylic smartphone stand
|Pre-order
|Nojima
|Paper tissue box cover
|Pre-order
|MrMax
|Set of three acrylic charms
|Pre-order
|Yamada Denki Group
|Character stickers
|Pre-order
|WonderGOO
|Acrylic figure
|Pre-order
Note: Unfortunately, these offers are for Japanese retailers only. Check the individual product listing for bonus availability and potential international delivery options before placing an order.
Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Early Purchase Bonuses
Alongside the store-exclusive items, the Japanese physical release also has two early purchase bonuses:
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time original art card set.
- The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary sticker.
These items are separate from the retailer bonuses and are available in limited quantities. Make sure your chosen listing includes them, as availability may vary. online.apitashop.com
Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Item Images
With so many different items available, it helps to see what each store is offering. Below are the promotional images for all 15 retailer bonuses.
Amazon Japan — Acrylic Coaster
Rakuten Books — Wooden Diorama Stand and Cleaning Cloth
Animate — Three Acrylic Coaster Stands
AmiAmi — Pass Holder
AEON Style Online — Two Pin Badges
Ito-Yokado — Tote Bag
Otakara Souko Group — Button Badge
Gamers — Logo Acrylic Stand
GEO — Two-Part Acrylic Charm
Joshin — Two Die-Cut Stickers
Seven Net — Acrylic Smartphone Stand
Nojima — Tissue Box Cover
MrMax — Three Acrylic Charms
Yamada Denki Group — Character Stickers
WonderGOO — Acrylic Figure
Zelda ocarina of time remake US Pre-Order Items
At the time of writing, no Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been announced for the US. Unfortunately, all of the retailer bonuses listed above are exclusive to Japan. We’ll update this article if any US pre-order bonuses are revealed.
However, players who pre-order the Ocarina of Time Remake at select retailers, can get the limited edition gold foil cover art. That said, a lot of stores have already sold out. For now, this is only confirmed US pre-order item technically available.