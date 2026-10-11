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Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Items Revealed

Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order bonuses include exclusive collectibles from Japanese retailers. Here’s every item and where to order.

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Over 15 new Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been revealed, giving fans plenty of collectibles to choose from ahead of its Nintendo Switch 2 release. From acrylic stands to a wooden diorama, here are the bonuses available through participating Japanese retailers.

All Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Bonuses

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Items Bonus
Screenshot: Nintendo

According to Famitsu, Nintendo has revealed over 15 Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order items at various retailers in Japan. However, what bonus item you get depends on which store you order from.

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The selection includes everything from character stickers and charms to a tote bag and smartphone stand. If you’re looking to add something to your Zelda collection, there are quite a few options.

Here are all 15 retailer bonuses listed in the announcement:

StorePre-Order BonusStore Link
Amazon JapanAcrylic coasterPre-order
Rakuten BooksDisplay set containing a wooden diorama stand and cleaning clothPre-order
AnimateThree double-sided triangular acrylic coaster standsPre-order
AmiAmiPass holderPre-order
AEON Style OnlineSet of two domed pin badgesPre-order
Ito-YokadoJute and canvas tote bagPre-order
Otakara Souko GroupButton badgePre-order
GamersAcrylic stand featuring the game’s logoPre-order
GEOTwo-part acrylic charmPre-order
JoshinTwo die-cut stickers packaged in a small kraft-paper envelopePre-order
Seven NetAcrylic smartphone standPre-order
NojimaPaper tissue box coverPre-order
MrMaxSet of three acrylic charmsPre-order
Yamada Denki GroupCharacter stickersPre-order
WonderGOOAcrylic figurePre-order

Note: Unfortunately, these offers are for Japanese retailers only. Check the individual product listing for bonus availability and potential international delivery options before placing an order.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Early Purchase Bonuses

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Bonus Japan
Screenshot: Nintendo

Alongside the store-exclusive items, the Japanese physical release also has two early purchase bonuses:

  • Zelda: Ocarina of Time original art card set.
  • The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary sticker.

These items are separate from the retailer bonuses and are available in limited quantities. Make sure your chosen listing includes them, as availability may vary. online.apitashop.com

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Item Images

With so many different items available, it helps to see what each store is offering. Below are the promotional images for all 15 retailer bonuses.

Amazon Japan — Acrylic Coaster

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Amazon Pre-Order
Screenshot: Amazon

Rakuten Books — Wooden Diorama Stand and Cleaning Cloth

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Rakuten Books Pre-Order
Screenshot: Rakuten Books

Animate — Three Acrylic Coaster Stands

Animate Pre-Order
Screenshot: Animate

AmiAmi — Pass Holder

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake AmiAmi
Screenshot: AmiAmi

AEON Style Online — Two Pin Badges

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Aeon Style
Screenshot: Aeon Style

Ito-Yokado — Tote Bag

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Ito-Yokado Pre-Order
Screenshot: Ito-Yokado

Otakara Souko Group — Button Badge

Otakara Pre-Order
Screenshot: Otakara

Gamers — Logo Acrylic Stand

Gamers Pre-Order
Screenshot: Gamers

GEO — Two-Part Acrylic Charm

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Geo Style Pre-Order
Screenshot: GEO

Joshin — Two Die-Cut Stickers

Joshin Pre-Order
Screenshot: Joshin

Seven Net — Acrylic Smartphone Stand

Seven Net Pre-Order
Screenshot: Seven Net

Nojima — Tissue Box Cover

Nojima Pre-Order
Screenshot: Nojima

MrMax — Three Acrylic Charms

MrMax Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Screenshot: MrMax

Yamada Denki Group — Character Stickers

Yamada Pre-Order
Screenshot: Yamada

WonderGOO — Acrylic Figure

Wondergoo Pre-Order
Screenshot: WonderGoo

Zelda ocarina of time remake US Pre-Order Items

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gold Foil Cover
Screenshot: Nintendo

At the time of writing, no Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake pre-order items have been announced for the US. Unfortunately, all of the retailer bonuses listed above are exclusive to Japan. We’ll update this article if any US pre-order bonuses are revealed.

However, players who pre-order the Ocarina of Time Remake at select retailers, can get the limited edition gold foil cover art. That said, a lot of stores have already sold out. For now, this is only confirmed US pre-order item technically available.

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